Motocross was one of the few barriers left for Spanish sport. Until yesterday. Until the very young Jorge Prado García (Lugo, 22 years old) broke, a story of emigration, sacrifices and precocity culminated with a victory and a title. The Galician pilot, a real talent, left Spain, along with his entire family, when he was only 11 years old. He was chasing a dream. And he fulfilled it yesterday. With a victory in the first round of the MXGP of Italy. The abandonment of his great rival for the title, the Frenchman Romain Febvre, paved the way for him. And, upon crossing the finish line, Prado was surprised by his loved ones and his team. He was not aware that he had achieved it. The festival of flags and overflowing joy made him also burst with joy.

The tears came and the group of hugs with their loved ones came. His father Jesús was there, who bought him his first motorcycle and has followed him everywhere; her mother Cristina, who left her comfort zone in Galicia to facilitate her son’s sports career; her sister Cecilia, who at only eight years old, gave her final yes to the decision that changed the lives of all four of them. They left everything behind in the middle of the brick crisis and moved to Lommel, a town in the north of Belgium where existence revolves around motocross. There they had the only certainty that little Jorge, European and 65cc world champion at the age of 10, would maintain a contract with KTM until he was 16 in an unprecedented commitment to his development. The father changed the bank for a factory and weekend jobs in the summer, and the mother left the law to enter an ice cream parlor.

“It’s been a long road, it’s been a dream since I was a child,” said the great protagonist minutes after crossing the finish line. The first dedication was for his people. “I have a great family behind me,” he stammered, unable to contain his tears. The sacrifices were worth it. Riding a GasGas, a Spanish brand owned by KTM since 2019, Prado confirmed that the move was a good one for everyone. In more than 70 years of history of the championship, no Spaniard had reached the top of the MXGP. He was already the one who had begun to break barriers when in 2018 and 2019 he was champion of MX2, the intermediate category of the competition, to then take the big leap and start competing with the best on the planet.

When everything seemed to make sense, bad fortune appeared. In his first year with the big teams, he suffered fractures of his femur and clavicle, and then Covid-19 hit him hard. “There are moments when you wonder if this makes sense. A lot of difficulties have been presented to us. Here we have no friends or family, nothing to hold on to,” the father reflected in conversation with EL PAÍS. Pneumonia forced his son to skip the last four tests of 2020 when he was third in the championship. The consequences of his lung infection have been dragging on since then, and more than one episode of fever has occurred at key moments. The specter of physical problems appeared again this year, in Holland and Turkey, the two tests prior to his coronation in Italy, with another virus that appeared out of nowhere.

How to explain Prado’s talent in a few words? “It’s like Messi playing soccer or Márquez riding a MotoGP,” Ruben Tureluren, one of his mechanics, summed up better than anyone in a Robinson Report dedicated to the child prodigy. His exquisite gas touch, a gift he inherited from his first adventures in trials when he was a whipper, allows him to be the strongest on the starts. On the hundred slopes spread across Holland, where they traveled every day during his childhood from neighboring Lommel, the man from Lugo specialized in sandy terrain and perfected his technique to be competitive under any circumstance. Talent, evidently, did the rest. “There are kids to whom you have to explain things once, twice and three times. Jorge sees it and already knows how to do it,” said Stefan Everts, 10-time world champion and the most successful driver in the discipline.

Prado’s milestone highlights the long history of Spanish motocross, a discipline with many practitioners despite its hardness, since it requires complete dedication for meager benefits. Toni Elías Sr., Jonathan Barragán, José Antonio Butrón and Javi García Vico, the first driver to reach the podium in the premier category in 1999, are some of those who paved the way. Carlos Campano, in the defunct MX3, was the first champion on the world circuit in 2010. The future of the sport, in very good hands these days, is also written by women. Girls like Daniela Guillén, a 17-year-old Catalan rider, who has been proclaimed runner-up in the WMX world this season.

