Disappointed. So it ended Jorge Prado on Sunday on the first day of MXGP in Mantua, where a new Italian treble is run (the second of three). When he crossed the finish line of the second round, he did so knowing that he was the winner of the MXGP of Lombardy thanks to his two second places, but hours later a sanction left the victory in a third place. With what it costs to win, Lugo was left without doing it for not respecting a yellow flag … that he did not see. Neither did those who passed him at the time, Febvre and Paulin, and it is no coincidence.

This is how Prado explains it on ‘Instagram’: “I understand that the flag is appreciated on television, but from my position I had a blind spot. There was only one commissioner on the right rather than on either side. I make this assessment because there are two more races ahead and what I want is that we have greater visibility to be able to react in time. The really important thing is not to do first or third, but that we risk our lives. Safety is the main thing, and if all the sanctioned drivers have said that we did not see the flag, the FIM should take action.

“I ask for maximum security, seriousness and professionalism for all pilots. I wish this remains an anecdote,” concludes the KTM. And that is what he will try at the Montua GP that will be held tomorrow Wednesday in the Italian town with two new races to which Prado comes fourth in the World Cup, 39 points behind the leader Gajser. A date missing Herlings, who was the leader until he was injured four dates ago, and Jasikonis, in an induced coma after a serious fall in the last day of action.