‘The Revolt’ completes 50 programs, fifty deliveries that have been enough to snatch the crown of undisputed leader from ‘The Anthill’. In the open war of ‘access prime time’ the program David Broncano has been proclaimed the clear winner, becoming a television phenomenon in a few months. So much so that it will be the visible face of TVE’s Campanadas 2025, led by Broncano himself and one of his collaborators, Lalachus.

For now, however, the presenter has not commented on the matter, and this Monday, December 9, he continued faithful to his casual, ironic and natural style with the different sections. It was like this, before receiving the actress Clara Galle as a guest, Jorge Ponce He left one of the most talked about moments of the night in the middle of his section. Chatting with Broncano, the collaborator ended up making a crazy review of the competitors of ‘The Revolt’ in the rest of the chains. Everything so that the public would not ‘zap’.

«If they change the channel they will find, on the one hand, Wyoming reading the telepromter while thinking about other things. “He already has that ability,” Ponce began, causing Broncano to laugh. “Then, in ‘First Dates’, “There are probably two Goths from Segovia, both of whom are surprised because they are from Segovia,” he continued. The presenter mentioned ‘Figures and letters’although in that case, “nothing happens to us because it is The 2 and stay at home

What is happening in ‘El Hormiguero’, according to Jorge Ponce

Of course, it was also directly targeting its main competitor. «In ‘El Hormiguero’ I no longer get caught up because it is a bigger, more complex, very changing program… So, I think the guest may be laughing a lot because of something the ants have said. Or they could be timing how long it takes for a truck loaded with Italian mortadella to fall from a plane, and the truck drives it Tom Cruise. Or three, ‘The Altar Boy’ “He is now showing a fanny pack that has eyes and blinks,” he probed, continuing in the same joking tone.









«It seems like a joke and it could perfectly have been. Although at the moment it could be that Trancas and Barrancas are with the guest,” pointed out the one from Jaén, without shying away from advertising his opponent. In fact, since ‘The Revolt’ They were responsible for promoting without hesitation that “Patrick Dempsey is going today.”

And, in case there was any doubt, it was all part of the program’s characteristic humor, which is why they made it clear that “people who go wherever they want, let them be free.”