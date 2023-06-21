Mexico City.- Jorge Pietrasanta watched the match between Mexico and Panama on TV Azteca, because in the broadcast the rapporteur, Christian Martinoli, said that the Concacaf League of Nations is a tournament that “does not exist.” ‘Pietra’ not happy with his comment activated his Twitter account to write the following:

“I hear: ‘Tournament that doesn’t exist. Then why are you narrating it?’ Suddenly the match for the third and fourth became an exchange of words, as Martinoli took advantage of a free kick to silence the former Televisa Deportes announcer, who now works for the ESPN network.

«A tournament that clearly does not exist Doctor (García), this tournament clearly does not exist, we are, there are others who would like to be and are not, but how are they listening to us, do not listen to us, if you have never liked it, apart from They kicked you out from all sides, “Martinoli launched.

Jorge Pietrasanta tried to respond to the Azteca Deportes chronicler with another ‘tweet’. “If this tournament (Nations League) DOESN’T EXIST, then why do we make it so much about El Tri’s poor display? It shouldn’t matter.”

Christian Martinoli no longer responded to him, as he would rather do his job than waste time arguing with other colleagues who do not accept the success they have built on TV Azteca with Luis García, Luis Roberto Alves ‘Zague’ and Jorge Campos, he said in a video live.

For his part, Jorge Pietrasanta aroused controversy hours later by sending a new hint to Martinoli Curi. “To rest! Dream with me”, he published accompanied by an emoji that sends a kiss.