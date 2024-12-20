Jorge Pérez has undergone a capital graft, as he has shown on his social networks, since never liked your entries and he wanted to remedy it.

The winner of Survivors 2020 surprised this Thursday by revealing that he had collaborated with a clinic to implant hair and give “the first step towards thicker and healthier hair“.

In his post, he explained that he had been undergoing treatment to “strengthen that area that was weakest“, as he said while pointing to the root of the hair on his forehead.

“Now the time has come to make that capital graft of these entries that I have never liked and we are going to remedy it,” added the former civil guard.

“Even if you have a bad hair, it always comes in handy that little detail so that you look perfect,” the doctor responded in her video, in which she showed that she shaved her head to begin the implant.

His followers were amazed to see this decision by the Telecinco collaborator, since many considered that he had very lush hair and did not need it. However, others pointed out that, although he was very handsome, they thought it was good if it made him feel better.

Jorge Pérez in a ‘story’ about his wife, Alicia Peña. INSTAGRAM

We still have to wait to see the final result, but his wife, Alicia Peña, published a story in which Jorge Pérez appeared and It could be seen that his hair had already grownalthough there is still a long way to go to see the length it had before.