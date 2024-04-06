Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/06/2024 – 14:26

Brazilian businessman Jorge Paulo Lemann, the billionaire partner of companies such as AB Inbev and Kraft Heinz, said today that, despite the achievements of recent decades, there have been “many failures” in the last two years, in a reference to the crisis in the Americanas, network in which he is one of the main partners.

“In the last two years, we haven’t had many successes. We are dealing with this, we are trying to save the company”, declared Lemann, without directly mentioning the retail chain, in the opening lecture of the Brazil Conference, whose 10th edition began this Saturday in the American city of Boston, a university hub with two of the elite colleges from the USA: Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). “You need to think about what failure is. It’s a problem that needs to be solved and that can be done better.”

The R$20 billion hole in Lojas Americanas' accounts, revealed by company executives in January 2023, placed the Brazilian retailer at the center of a financial crisis. More than a year after the discovery of the fraud, the company lost more than 90% of its market value on the stock exchange, fired thousands of people and recorded a loss of R$4.6 billion, amid attempts by the company's board to save the bills. One of the leaders of this rescue operation is Lemann himself – together with his partners Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira -, with an investment of R$12 billion financed by 3G Capital.

“We have had some problems in our larger companies recently”, reinforced Lemann a second time. According to the businessman, improvements involve hiring new people who can improve the business, but the idea is that councils and other governance mechanisms can be used to keep the operation running.

“We have to learn to do this. It's possible. We have people similar to us around the world who do a better job in governance, in running large corporations. We have to learn from them to create a system where these companies can continue to grow for as long as possible, without our presence”, declared the Brazilian billionaire. Further details were not given.

With the theme “an entrepreneur's art of negotiations”, the first lecture of the 10th edition of the Brazil Conference placed Lemann face to face with professor Daniel Shapiro, founder of the Harvard International Negotiations Program and elected one of the 15 best professors in the American university.

Questioned by Shapiro, Lemann offered some tips for students present at the event. According to the billionaire, students should “take more risks” and be less attached to theories and books.

“Students, in general, don’t take risks. I found that the more people study, the less risk they take,” said Lemann. “The best deal of my life was buying a beer company without knowing much about beer. People who study a lot trust theory a lot, but they don't have the feeling of knowing what works or not. Taking risks involves not only measuring everything, but also getting a sense of what works and what doesn’t.”

The Brazil Conference is an annual event that takes place in Boston, in the United States. The conference is organized by the community of Brazilian students at elite American universities, which also includes Princeton and Stanford. The event ends tomorrow.

With live broadcast on YouTube and coverage of Estadãothis year's lectures bring together figures of national power such as Luís Roberto Barroso, president of the Federal Supreme Court, and artists, such as Ivete Sangalo, with the aim of debating Brazil.