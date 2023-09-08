The Flamenco Week of Alhama de Murcia celebrates its seventh edition from September 19 to 24 with an unorthodox program of flamenco proposals. Jorge Pardo, José de los Camarones, Artomático, Carmen Xía, Andreh and Manuela, The Gardener y Cía. Pork rinds will be the stars of this free event.

The festival’s activities will begin on Tuesday 19, at 6:00 p.m. at the Casa de la Cultura in Alhama with the projection of the film ‘Trance’. A journey to the heart of the flamenco music of Jorge Pardo, an essential artist to understand the evolution of contemporary flamenco. For two years, director Emilio Belmonte and his team accompanied the legendary flutist and saxophonist of the Paco de Lucía sextet on his travels around the world to meet exceptional musicians. After the screening there will be a discussion with Jorge Pardo.

That same day, at 9:00 p.m., the festival directed by José Miguel Cerezo and Onésimo Samuel Hernández will open a new venue, the Alhama Signature Golf, which will serve as the stage for the show ‘Sin Ojana’, by the Cía. Pork rind. A tribute to flamenco, to women and to the events of life.

Xía is one of the protagonists of the vindicative hip hop coplero and captures in her lyrics the fight for working women

On Wednesday 20 at 9:00 p.m. at the Teatro Cine Velasco, the award for Best European Jazz Musician (2013) and National Award for Current Music (2015), Jorge Pardo, will go up on stage together with guitarist Melón Jiménez and percussionist Bandolero to offer the show ‘Trance Trío’. Jorge Pardo’s mestizo musical language, between roots jazz and flamenco, and his personal style with the transverse flute and saxophone is considered a reference for musical innovation.

With the premiere in the Region of the film directed by Gonzalo García Pelayo, ‘Broken Soul’ will begin the day on Thursday 21. The screening will take place at 6:00 p.m., again at the Casa de la Cultura. Subsequently, attendees will be able to enjoy a discussion with one of its protagonists, José de los Camarones. Then, at 9:00 pm, at the Teatro Cine Velasco, José de los Camarones will present his show ‘Anclé mi alma’. In this project, José Galán faces an inner journey full of love and mystical poetry and a sound journey where the songs are accompanied by electric guitar, trumpet, keyboards and percussion.

On Friday the 22nd it will be the turn of Carmen Xía and Suizo Tarik, who will present their latest work ‘La Herida’ at 9:00 p.m. at the Teatro Cine Velasco. Xía is one of the protagonists of the vindictive genre of coplero hip hop. The artist captures in her lyrics the fight for working women and the LGTBI collective.

Flamenco Week will continue on Saturday 23, at 9:00 p.m. at the Teatro Cine Velasco, with the performance of Andreh and Manuela, two of Andrea Santalusía’s alter egos and The Gardener, Andalusian artists from the Sevillian ‘underground’ scene, with different routes but same idiosyncrasy, whose paths crossed in 2020, to begin to forge ‘La verdá en la tierra’, a project that mixes electronic music and medieval Andalusian poetry to build a work full of experimentation. Later, at 11:59 p.m. in the Mercado de Abastos, the traditional late-night flamenco will take place with a session by The Gardener.

The festival will close on Sunday 24 at 9:00 p.m. at the Teatro Cine Velasco, with ‘Electroflamenco 3.0’ by Artomático, the electronic music and flamenco project by musician Daniel Muñoz.

For events that take place at the Cine Velasco Theater, it will be necessary to pick up the invitations at the Los Baños Museum, from Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and also on Thursdays from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.