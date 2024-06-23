He Costa Rican nationalized Mexican singer-songwriter Martín Valverde, dedicated to contemporary Catholic music, is in mourning over the unfortunate death of his youngest son, Jorge Pablo, just over two weeks after turning 13 years of age.. His beloved offspring He died from leukemia that he was diagnosed with last year.. “With the mix of feelings that these moments cause in our lives, we share with you that our son Pablo, today has experienced his Easter and is now with Jesus in the father’s house,” he expressed through his social networks. .

The singer Martín Valverde mentioned that due to the death of his son Pablo, the pain is present, but it surrounds him with hope. “From the bottom of my heart, total thanks to those who prayed, did everything to support them. God bless you, this soldier finally rests.”

In memory of his son, Martín Valverde shared the Bible passage 2 Timothy 4:7-8. “I have fought the good fight to the end, I have completed my course, I have kept the faith. And now the crown of righteousness is prepared for me, which the Lord, as a righteous Judge, will give to me on that day, and not only to me, but to all those who have waited with love for its manifestation”.

Rest in peace Jorge Pablo, son of the singer-songwriter Martín Valverde. Photo: Instagram

On June 4, the son of singer-songwriter Martín Valverde, the result of his marriage to Elizabeth “Litzy” Watson (they have two other children: Martín Gerardo, Daniela María) had turned 13 years old.. “Today is the birthday of our great little warrior, Jorge Pablo. We thank the Father for the gift of his life, and all that he continues to teach us. To each of you, eternal thanks for your prayers and for accompanying us on this adventure of faith and hope, we are going as we should, one day at a time. Peace and good to all,” he wrote on his social networks.

Pablo and his parents Martín Valverde and Elizabeth “Litzy” Watson managed to move forward after the accident they suffered in 2017. Photo: Instagram

Undoubtedly, Jorge Pablo was a warrior of life. In 2017, Along with his parents, he suffered a spectacular car accident in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico. The minor was seriously injured and was hospitalized for more than a month.. Last March, the singer remembered that difficult moment with this message: “someone asked us, (with good intentions), ‘how did God allow us to go through this?’ Our simple and sincere response was: ‘how would we be doing without God?’ Today, seven years later, we are grateful for his mercy and his providence. The pruning continues, but by His grace, the fruits remain. (John 15;2) On behalf of the entire family, thank you. And for his prayers for Paul, even more heartfelt thanks. Peace and good”.

