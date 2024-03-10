A few days ago, the artistic environment in Mexico dressed in mourning before the death of actor Juan Verduzco, due to multiple sclerosisa autoimmune disease that affects the brain and spinal cord (Central Nervous System); he was 78 years old. Throughout her career she participated in various film, theater and television projects, and He gained great popularity by playing “Don Camerino”, the businessman tycoon, owner of half of Ciudad Peluche.in the three seasons of the series “The P. Luche Family”created by Eugenio Derbez. Another of his most remembered acting projects was the television series “Dr. Cándido Pérez”starring, directed and produced by the actor and comedian Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo.

In an interview for the magazine TV and novels, Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo mourned the death of his dear friend Juan Verduzco and announced how he died. “He was more than a friend, he was a brother in life, a man who was super ductile on stage, everything Juan did was always funny, successful, he left a very pleasant taste in the mouths of the public who saw him and I am sure that many people will remember him for that bonhomie that characterized him, He died naturally, he went to bed and did not wake up“It's a shame, I'm very sad for him.”

Likewise, on his social networks, Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo published a sad message regarding the death of the Mexican actor. “Losing a friend is something very difficult to assimilate, the death of my dear and endearing Juan Verduzco “He leaves me and all of us who had the fortune of knowing and loving him, without the company of an outstanding, generous and loyal man who enriched every shared moment with his sensitivity.”

Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo, creator of the program “Zero in Conduct” and “La escuelita VIP”, highlighted that one of the great things about theater is the union it achieves between those who dedicate themselves to doing it. “Juan and I worked on countless plays and television programs, our friendship transcended the walls of theaters and TV forums and I am sure that it will also transcend this separation. May the unforgettable 'Father Camilo' rest in peace, brother of 'Cándido Pérez'”.

On the other hand, in an interview for the Televisa program “Hoy”, Juan Carlos Verduzco announced that his father went through difficult times due to multiple sclerosis“he had a complicated illness, he got sclerosis, it is a difficult illness, very strong, very sad, he was about a year and a half or two years old, lately he deteriorated more, he died in his sleep, that is peace, a wonderful and very dear person throughout Mexico.”

