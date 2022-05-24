On Sunday, Granada certified its relegation to the Second Division after failing to beat Espanyol in a match in which it depended on itself. A drama in Los Cármenes with a protagonist. Jorge Molina could not avoid tears at the end of the meeting, in his boots he had the winning goal and salvation from the penalty spot, but he sent it out. Even so, he should not tarnish the season of Alcoy, the team’s top scorer and leader of the attack. Molina has not hidden and, after a couple of days of reflection, has made self-criticism on his social networks.

In a Twitter post, Jorge Molina described the season as “very hard and very complicated” and sentenced: “We have definitely not lived up to the club or the fans.” “It is time to do self-criticism and see all the things that have been done wrong, which have obviously been many, and start changing them now, because Granada does not deserve to be anywhere other than the first division,” he reflected in a instagram post. After missing the final penalty, Molina thanked the support: “I want to thank so many messages of support and the affection of the people after what they experienced in the last game.”

He wasn’t the only one

He is not the only one who has spoken on social networks. So did Domingos Duarte: “A very hard stick for everyone. A very difficult year that ends in the worst possible way. That’s life… it tries to test us every day. We were not able to do what we had set out to do at the beginning of July. There is no other option but to recover from now on, this shield does not deserve to be anywhere other than first. Thanks to each and every one of you for the tireless support during this tough season and sorry for so little. We will be back”.

Luis Maximiano also left an emotional message: “This is without a doubt the hardest moment of my career so far. I feel devastated with this moment we are living. Anything you can write won’t turn back time. We have fallen, and I think it is time to look inward and think about what each of us should have done better, because this shield deserves it. In football, as in life, you have to know how to get up in the hardest moments and having the ability to improve after each fall. To each of you who have supported us throughout the year, thank you very much for everything and sorry for so little. The #EternaLucha club will return.”

Another who wanted to pronounce himself was the youth squad Torrente: “After experiencing something unexpected for everyone, the only thing left to do is apologize to you, our people, our fans, that you have suffered this hard setback. Nor do I forget all the club’s staff, to whom I also send my apology for not leaving this entity and this city in the First Division, the place where it deserves to be and should not lose. Now we have to reflect on the mistakes, find the causes of what happened to return with more strength. Despite the sadness, I want to send you a message of hope and optimism: I am convinced that we will all get up together to return very soon to the place you deserve for the greatness that this club has shown throughout its history”.