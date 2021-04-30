The Peruvian singer-songwriter from Huacho, Jorge Milla, premiered his most recent production “You are my life”, promotional single from their third album AXIS.

In “My life is you”, whose lyric video premiered on YouTube on April 22, the Peruvian singer-songwriter seeks to pay tribute to what he considers the ‘axis of humanity, women’.

“Many have forgotten that [la mujer es] one of the main axes of our existence and a fundamental piece to live. This song vindicates their wonderful existence and inspiration that they leave us, “he said in a statement.

Regarding the style and musical genre, Jorge Milla explains that it is a “song that invites us to play with the reggae”. The Huachano artist also emphasizes the use for the first time in one of his productions of wind instruments, to accentuate “the sweetness of women.”

On EJE, described as a ‘merely circular’ album with ‘movement’, the new material by the Peruvian artist tries to capture the “feelings that make us feel part of a whole”.

“I share my music because it helped me to be better, it helped me save myself, who knows and I can help someone else. Music helped me to vent the bad feelings that do not serve and to highlight the good emotions that pass through this essence that, according to me, does not have years like my body, if not, centuries of stardust ”, he explained.

