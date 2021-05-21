Jorge Messi is in Milan. A year ago, Inter fans would have gone crazy with this news, since during long stretches of summer 2020 they were dreaming of Leo’s arrival in Italy. Something impossible, as Antonio Conte himself wanted to explain with a phrase that is now history: “Messi at Inter? It’s easier to take the Duomo to Barcelona“.

The rumors were born thanks to the acquisition of a luxury apartment in Milan by Jorge Messi, who in the last year and a half has become one more Milanese. Today the website ‘Calciomercato.it’ showed some images in Milan of the father of the forward culé, who between a trip to Barcelona and another to Argentina, spends a lot of time in northern Italy, where he develops family businesses and also meets with soccer professionals (as happened several times at the Hotel Principe di Savoia). Today’s photos, then, are no surprise. In the end there is a ‘Milanese Messi’, although it is not exactly what the tifosi dreamed of …