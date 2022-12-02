This week, Club América finished their vacations and reported at the start of their preseason to carry out their corresponding medical and physical studies to place themselves under the orders of the coaching staff headed by Fernando Ortiz.
And immediately there was transcendental news, the first of which was that the first reinforcement for Clausura 2023 was confirmed with the announcement of the Mexican central defender Israel Reyes.
Likewise, it seems that an Untrained position will soon be released in Mexico with the imminent departure of the Paraguayan Bruno Valdez to not being taken into account by the Argentine coach, so a new team will be sought for him and otherwise the contract will be terminated since it expires until next June.
In addition to this, the Spanish defender has just returned Jorge Mere who did not have many opportunities upon his arrival at the beginning of the year and was later loaned to Mazatlán FC during the Apertura 2022.
For his part, the European player and the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ team reached an agreement not to continue with the loan because the level of the Spaniard was not as expected and for this reason he had to report to the Nido de Coapa to define your future.
The 25-year-old defender has had a hard time adapting to Mexican soccer and for now he will train with the first team, but it is clear that he is not planning anything, especially considering that there are no NFM slots for now and the one he could leave Bruno it would be used, either for a new signing or to register Leonardo Suárez who also returned from a loan at Santos Laguna.
While things are mending and the Eagles look for a new home for merethe Iberian published a photo on his personal Instagram account in the Coapa locker room where he showed off the clothing he was going to wear and with the word “Back” to express his return.
