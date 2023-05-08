The close relationship between the powerful Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes and Joan Laporta, the president of Barcelona, is no secret, which goes far beyond football issues, which is why, obviously, they have been friends for years and that is why The representative usually gives priority to the culés over other teams from the old continent, creating direct working links between both parties.
More news about the present of FC Barcelona:
In recent years, specifically since Laporta retook control of the club, there has been a lot of closeness between both parties, as Mendes usually accommodates, represents and removes various footballers from or in the Blaugrana team. This summer will not be the exception because, between both parties, there are several names on the table, one of them is that of João Cancelo, who is the right-back that those of Barcelona want so much, but this situation looks complex due to money issues, but the successful agent is laying the ground for the transfer to take place.
According to information from Sport, Mendes is tracing the route so that the winger, currently at Bayern Munich but who belongs to Manchester City and who will return to this team in the summer, can join Xavi’s ranks in the transfer market which is close to starting. The Portuguese understands that it will be a complex movement, but he would have already convinced João to lower his salary claims and is trying to do the same with the Sky Blue team, with the Premier League club being the biggest obstacle on the way. , for the Portuguese to reach Barcelona.
#Jorge #Mendes #works #arrival #Joao #Cancelo #Barcelona
Leave a Reply