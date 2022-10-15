Joan Laporta did not speak of names, but of movements. The Barça president confirmed that they would work in the winter market to obtain the necessary parts with the aim of accumulating players in those positions where the team is weak.
One of the positions that causes the most headaches, both for the president and for Xavi, is the defensive pivot. Sergio Busquets is not up to what his coach demands, and it is in the big games that it is most noticeable that his ability to read defensive plays is not what it was, and without that quality he needs to offer the team a withdrawal that is unable to bestow. He never was, but he made up for it not so long ago with that enviable reading of the game.
Jorge Mendes wants to take advantage of this obvious drop in performance to place Rúben Neves at the Camp Nou. The Portuguese is to Laporta’s liking, but Xavi would not be entirely convinced with the operation.
The footballer that Xavi Hernández dreams of is Martín Zubimendi, organizing pivot of Real Sociedad. The problem is that the young txuriurdin midfielder has just extended his contractual relationship with the San Sebastián team.
The Portuguese representative met yesterday with the Barcelona leadership to negotiate with the Catalan leaders the signing of Rúben Neves. This is a complex operation, because the Portuguese has a year and a half left on his contract, so FC Barcelona would not be willing to spend a significant amount of money to incorporate him into their ranks.
The rumors will increase in the coming weeks, as we get closer to the opening of the winter market. In addition, everything can change depending on the performance of the Portuguese in the World Cup in Qatar. Well, as we well know, a World Cup event can be a perfect showcase to inflate the price of many players.
