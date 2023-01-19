After a couple of rudeness from the player, FC Barcelona has chosen to sell Memphis Depay to Atlético de Madrid. The player placed himself in rebellion, even refusing to train with Xavi’s squad and the Barcelona team, he decided to put an end to the bad disposition of the Dutch striker and closed his sale to the mattress team, despite the wishes of the coaching staff to keep the squad intact.
Today within the squad, Barcelona has a hole in the attack, it will have to shield him in this winter market so as not to affect Xavi and the club is already probing the market to find a name that reaches a low price. An old acquaintance of Joan Laporta, the agent Jorge Mendes has taken advantage of the needs of the culés and has put on the table the name of one of his representatives, it is the Portuguese Goncalo Guedes.
Since Lage’s departure and Lopetegui’s arrival in Wolverhampton, the Portuguese has lost prominence and sometimes no longer even plays as a substitute within the pack. That is why his agent, Jorge Mendes, seeks to resolve his complex situation and has offered him to Barcelona, recalling that there is an excellent relationship between these two teams and that a very strong link unites them, Mendes himself. FC Barcelona is only willing to accept Guedes as long as the former Valencia joins on loan for 6 months and does not involve financial obligations for the summer.
#Jorge #Mendes #offers #Barcelona #replacement #Memphis #Depay
