At the origin of the revelations of ‘Football Leaks‘ on the ins and outs of the football business, the Portuguese Rui Pinto will hear the verdict on Fridayl Lisbon Court where he is tried for computer hacking and attempted extortion.

Both accused and witness protected by his country’s justice system, the 34-year-old claims his role as a whistleblower but acknowledged having committed illegal computer intrusions to obtain millions of documents that he began to publish directly on the internet at the end of 2015.

Messi or Neymar

Once transmitted to a consortium of European media, this wealth of information revealed dubious practices affecting big stars, clubs and agents, which were subsequently the subject of tax readjustments and judicial investigations in several countries.

Since the publication of the salaries of Lionel Messi either neymarto an accusation of rape against Cristiano Ronaldowhich was archived without consequences, going through the strategies to avoid the financial fair-play of the Manchester City or the ethnic classification of players in the Paris Saint-Germainthe football world was shaken by this gigantic information leak.

the mendes case

the portuguese jorge mendesrepresentative of Cristiano Ronaldo and other soccer stars, would have created a tax evasion system for his clients through a network of shell companies and offshore accounts.

Thanks to the information brought to light by ‘Football Leaks’, Cristiano Ronaldo was sentenced for acts of tax fraud to a fine of several million euros by the Spanish justice system in 2019.

The businessman Jorge Mendes will also be investigated for the alleged fraud of Crisdtiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese coach Jose Mourinhothe Colombian striker Radamel Falcao Garcia or the argentinian midfielderor Angel Di Mariaall of them linked to the same agent, are also on the list of coaches and players involved in cases of tax evasion.

The French international Paul Pogba and his Italian agent Mino Raiola – who died in April 2022 – were also the subject of an investigation for tax fraud.

Rape

The ‘Football Leaks’ revealed that a rape complaint against Cristiano Ronaldo had been filed in August 2018 by an American woman, Kathryn Mayorga, for events dating back to mid-2009 at a Las Vegas hotel.

the fivefold Golden Ball He always denied the accusations of rape, stating that it was a consensual relationship with the young woman. In June 2022, the complaint was filed by a Nevada court.

