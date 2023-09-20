For several weeks, Jorge Medina, the former vocalist of La Arrolladora Banda el Limón, worried his millions of fans after he shared a photograph and a video from the stretcher in a hospital on social networks.

Fortunately, the popular singer is in perfect health, since in the images he was seen smiling, in addition to having appeared in a rather creepy position.

However, it is all about a promotion for his new musical work, ‘Me vas aCompara’, which has been available on streaming platforms for a couple of days.

So far, the song that was released on September 14 already has almost 60 thousand views and thousands of comments where the performer’s fans congratulate him for his excellent work.

In the music video you can see Jorge Medina as the protagonist, who from a hospital stretcher says goodbye to who appears to be his wife, whom he must let go because he loses his life.

Lyrics of Me Vas ACompara

I hope you are happy happy

It turns out that after loving each other like crazy

You just say the end has come

Your goodbye hurts me but he offered you

A golden castle, just my dreams

And a small apartment for two

Try to pretend that no one has browsed your pretty body

That no one kissed the small scar that adorns your back

And ask God if he takes you to the point of scratching the sky

Let me turn off my voice so you don’t shout my damn name.

And I hope that the fist of diamonds that he has promised you

Bribe your desires when you feel like playing with me

And may its details become chains of your emotions

So that you do not suffer the pain caused by disappointments

I promise you that our romance will die in silence

Let’s see how I can cure the habit of feeling your lips.

Roll over my skin kissing every space of my anatomy

Giving me life

How sad to accept it

Today I lose the queen of my fantasies

Try to pretend that no one has browsed your pretty body

That no one kissed the small scar that adorns your back

And ask God if he takes you to the point of scratching the sky

Let me turn off my voice so you don’t shout my damn name.

And I hope that the fist of diamonds that he has promised you

Bribe your desires when you feel like playing with me

And may its details become chains of your emotions

So that you do not suffer the pain caused by disappointments

I promise you that our romance will die in silence

Let’s see how I can cure the habit of feeling your lips.

Roll over my skin kissing every space of my anatomy

Giving me life

How sad to accept it

Today I lose the queen of my fantasies

