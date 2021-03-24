Journalist, novelist, historian, screenwriter, anti-Franco militant, Jorge Martínez Reverte, who died this Wednesday at the age of 72, was also a resistant: during the post-war period, during the Franco dictatorship and later a stroke that left him immobilized since 2014, although he did not lose neither his lucidity, nor his sense of humor, much less the desire to write. He published an impressive book about his illness, Uselessly handsome. My battle against stroke and two weeks ago he wrote his penultimate column in this newspaper about the cancer he suffered, a bitter visit that has finally dragged him to the other side of the lagoon.

Martínez Reverte’s work is as diverse as his personality and intellectual curiosity were: he was an important author of a crime novel, creator of the journalist Julio Gálvez through whose cases he portrayed the Spain of his time, and a very relevant historian. He applied the same method to the Civil War that Antony Beevor has recounted World War II: focusing on a precise moment in history to break it down. Their books The battle of Madrid, The Blue Division, The battle of the Ebro or The art of killing, a military history of the conflict, have become fundamental works to understand what happened in the Civil War and its consequences. He also wrote novels, such as Warriors and Traitors, and investigations, such as a reconstruction of the Madrid murder of labor lawyers in 1979, The Atocha massacre, which he signed with his sister Isabel.

As a journalist, he collaborated with numerous newspapers and magazines, such as Possible, Citizen, Triumph, Change 16 or EL PAÍS, where he had a weekly column, and worked for the Pyresa agency. He was general director of Radio Televisión de Madrid and director of non-daily news programs for TVE. He was a brave professional and committed to democratic values. Not only because he had to testify before a military court in 1980 for his revelations about the ultra-right networks in the Transition, but above all because of an article he published in this newspaper in 2008, in which he confessed how he helped his mother die with dignity . That text won the Ortega y Gasset Prize for journalism and is one of the most important texts that have been written on euthanasia in Spain.

“Josefina Reverte was a beautiful woman, mother of six children, affectionate and right-wing, who was 75 years old when, at the Concepción clinic in Madrid, she was diagnosed with breast cancer so advanced that she no longer had a remedy.” Thus began that report, entitled ‘A dignified death’. In it he related that one day he gathered his children, put on a gin tonic, “With the festive air and the obligatory ceremony that must accompany a good long drink”, and then he asked one of them to help him end his suffering when it became unbearable, which he did. It is a text that is difficult to read now without feeling a mixture of emotion and gratitude, when the euthanasia law was just passed in Spain. Martínez Reverte, with his courage and sincerity, helped many other people to have a dignified death.

Jorge Martínez Reverte. ULY MARTÍN

It is difficult to find a common thread in such a diverse and extensive work: in addition to thousands of articles and reports, he has published almost 30 books since, in 1979, he published Too much for Gálvez, the novel with which he started a series morally related to that of Pepe Carvalho by Manuel Vázquez Montalbán. But, if there is a line that can join so many different points to draw a picture of his indefatigable creative endeavor – which naturally a stroke could not stop – it would be the search for the truth. Martínez Reverte always wanted to tell things as they were, not as he thought they were, but as they were after a long and meticulous investigation. It does not matter if it was the death of his mother, the Atocha massacre, the Civil War or his own stroke.

Asked by EL PAÍS journalist Juan Cruz in an interview about the sincerity with which he had related his own illness, he replied: “I am a journalist! Although it sounds grandiose, it seems that I have investigated life. But, although it seems even more grandiloquent: I have investigated death ”. That phrase can be applied to the whole of his work: he recounted life and recounted death, always through those who suffered or enjoyed it.

On the method he used to write his essays on the Civil War, a mixture of work in archives with interviews and reports, he noted: “The story of the war cannot be told without including what people felt in the trenches. I believe that historical rigor must be combined to explain important political or military decisions, but at the same time it was necessary to give a voice to the people, from the perspective of the combatants or civilians from the rear. And the greatest difficulty, at the beginning, was to find either memoirs and autobiographies of the protagonists or oral testimonies ”.

His work was also criticized, paradoxically for being too sincere, for example because of the harshness with which he recounted the republican repression in the first months of the Civil War in Madrid despite having always been a man on the left. A group of historians, including Javier Moreno Luzón and José Álvarez Junco, came out to defend the rigor and honesty of their work in an article. They wrote about his books: “There is in them a certain continuity with his previous work, because they are carved around the diaries, notebooks, memoirs and oral testimonies about the war, made by ordinary citizens, compiled over the years . The war thus acquires a choral dimension that makes these books unique pieces, which has contributed to turning them into publishing successes ”.

He was the brother of the journalist and writer Javier Reverte, who died in October 2020, which led him to discover Africa more than once. Javier was a great travel narrator and Jorge a great narrator of the long trip to Spain. Between the two of them they broadened, geographically but also morally, the gaze of thousands of readers.