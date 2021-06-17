“We have experienced a ‘boom’ in teledermatology that has greatly streamlined consultations and has allowed things to not be worse than they could be,” says the dermatologist The dermatologist Jorge Martínez Escribano, yesterday, in his clinic. / V. VICÉNS / AGM RUBÉN GARCÍA BASTIDA Thursday, June 17, 2021, 02:10



When the sun sets and many rush to look for a tan on the towels, the dermatologist at the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Hospital and director of the Openderma clinic, Jorge Martínez Escribano, takes out his factor 50+ sunscreen and adjusts his cap. A behavior that has also instilled in his family. Too many years watching