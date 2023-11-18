It was not the most consistent weekend for Jorge Martín. On Friday he had suffered more than necessary to enter that top 10 that gave direct access to Q2 and in Saturday’s qualifying session, one of his strong points due to his one-lap explosiveness, he had only managed to be fifth. Furthermore, he saw how his rival Pecco Bagnaia, who had completed a much more solid grand prix, was lined up on the grid just ahead. Working on training with used rubber and showing great pace for the race.

Q2 had left a grid full of Ducati in the first two lines. With Luca Marini on pole, ahead of Gresini’s teammates, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Álex Márquez. Although all the attention was focused on that second row from where the two candidates for the title started. And the duel did not take long to wait because already in the first braking Martín and Bagnaia touched each other, and the Madrid native gained position. He placed third, although before finishing that first lap, he slipped into a corner and gave up the place with Bagnaia and Marc Márquez who had started like a rocket.

It didn’t take much for Martín to get rid of the Honda on the finish line, where the Ducati took off his stickers and demonstrated the difference that exists between the two bikes today. The Spaniard once again had his rival within reach and did not speculate. In that second lap, he unceremoniously unleashed an ax blow on the Italian, who sold the overtake dearly. They both remained tracing the curve in parallel for a few endless moments with hardly any distance between their mounts. The duel was won by Martín and the defeated was Bagnaia, who in the process gave up the position with Di Giannatonio.

In just two laps the two contenders for the MotoGP crown had collided twice, something for which the Italian was not very grateful. «His way of driving is very aggressive and physical, because we have touched each other twice… but I like it that way because this has opened up…». They would no longer meet on the track because Bagnaia was not as good in the sprint as he was in training: “I don’t understand what happened, because there were very good feelings throughout the weekend, but in the race I didn’t have rear grip,” he said. complained the current champion, who sensed that he had had a defective tire.

After an intense start, the Spaniard took a three-lap break before going on the attack again, before overtaking Álex Márquez and Luca Marini in the same lap to take the lead in the table, with seven laps ahead, something more than half of the sprint. And no one would move him from that first position, which was only endangered in the last two laps by the comeback of Di Giannantonio who has been left without a motorcycle due to the arrival of Marc Márquez to the Gresini box and who in this final stretch of the season seeks to vindicate itself.

Eighth victory in a sprint for Martín, “the best of the year”, with which he clings to his title options. And thanks to the fact that he put three drivers between him and his rival, he reduced his disadvantage in the provisional standings by half. He reached 14 points, now he is at 7 and it is now certain that whatever happens in the race on Sunday, the title will be decided in Valencia. “It is no longer as important to leave Qatar as the leader as it is to do so very close to the leader, because in Valencia we will also have two races and I think it is a circuit that I am better at than Pecco.”

Jaume Masià’s day



The Algemesí rider will face this Sunday what will be his first opportunity to win the Moto3 title. Although on Saturday things didn’t end up going as expected. Masià made a mistake in his fastest lap attempt, went wide in a corner and could not improve his tenth place. In what will be the race of his life, he will start from the fourth row of the grid, while his rival, Ayumu Sasaki, will start two lines ahead, in fourth position. With 13 points of income, the four combinations that would make the Valencian champion in Lusail would be: winning and his rival finishing fourth or worse, second and the Japanese eighth or worse, finishing third and his opponent 12th or worse, and even finish fourth and for Sasaki to be 15th or worse.

Dani Holgado will start from pole in the small category and still dreams of reaching the Valencia event with options, although with 41 points behind Masià, the man from Alicante could be definitively ruled out this Sunday. And the one that has already been resolved is the intermediate category, with champion Pedro Acosta wearing the crown in his last two races in Moto2. The Murcian, who will start seventh, did not have a brilliant Saturday, while the pole went to the American Joe Roberts, with Celestino Vietti and Arón Canet on the front row.