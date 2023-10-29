After two major mistakes in the last rounds in Indonesia and Australia, Jorge Martín felt the need to vindicate himself. He needed a weekend like the one in Thailand to keep the ghosts away. And above all he needed a Sunday like the one he experienced at the Buriram circuit. «I think it was the most beautiful race of my life. I have been managing and saving tires for the end and the fight, with three drivers entering the finish line, has been incredible. I think that from the outside the spectators will have enjoyed it.

It was already clear that Sunday’s race would have little to do with Saturday’s sprint, when Martín won alone on soft rubber and without the need to manage. With the harder tire Bagnaia had shown more pace, especially with the rubber used, so a much more tactical race was expected. So it was. The Spaniard led the race from the beginning without pushing, which caused the twenty-one drivers on the grid to form a long train without anyone letting go.

Martín carried the weight of the race ahead, while Bagnaia got into a thousand battles from behind in those first laps, especially intense with Marc Márquez who did not give him a single pass. There, until he managed to climb to third position where he was able to take a break, after Álex Márquez fell in front of him, the only one who had opted for the softer casing and his bet went wrong.

The Spaniard’s hard pace ended up leaving three outstanding drivers. The two candidates for the title and an uncomfortable guest like Brad Binder, who had been spurred on by the Springboks’ victory in the Rugby World Cup on Saturday. «I woke up this morning seeing that South Africa had won the World Cup and I thought, big door or infirmary. “Today I had no intention of leaving anything in the race.” And KTM did it to the letter, being the only one capable of overtaking Martín on a couple of occasions throughout the race.

The South African was unleashed and Martín closed all the possible gaps, and behind him Bagnaia wanted to fish in a troubled river. However, the Spaniard’s defense was imperial, especially in a last lap in which the tires were already on the canvas. He made no mistake and furiously celebrated a liberating victory for him. «After the last few races I have started to feel more pressure. That’s why I didn’t celebrate the sprint yesterday, because I was totally focused on today’s race. I couldn’t enjoy the moment. I haven’t slept and now I’ve finally been able to relax. I need four or five days to disconnect from the bikes because this triplet has been quite hard. More than physically, mentally, it has destroyed me.

13 points and 3 great prizes



Although Bagnaia crossed the finish line third, the MotoGP ‘VAR’ promoted him one position with Binder’s sanction for exceeding the track limits in the middle of an attack on Martín. This way he was able to minimize the damage, after having lost some gold points in Saturday’s sprint. This ocean triptych began with three points ahead of Bagnaia in the standings and now there are thirteen in favor of the Italian. “It is a positive balance for me, especially because I have finally regained the good feeling with the bike.” And despite everything, the taste that this tour leaves in the mouth is that Martín is one step ahead and that at least the championship should arrive alive in Valencia. In a duel that is already assumed to be two, since Bezzecchi, fourth in Thailand, is already 79 points behind.

Binder was not the only one penalized post-race. Aleix Espargaró, who crossed the finish line fifth, received a three-second penalty for exceeding the minimum tire pressure. A regulation that came into force this season and that has been the first to violate it. The one from Granollers dropped to eighth position, while Quartararo, Márquez and di Giannantonio gained places. The one from Cervera once again marked the difference with the Honda, although he had the doubt of how far he would have gone if he had risked with the softer tire. «If yesterday the flute sounded today we have blown it weakly because we have not gone out to invent. We have opted for the most conservative option, mounting the same tire as the rest and you can see where we are. “But I needed a stable weekend like Thailand.”

After an intense triplet, MotoGP takes a weekend off to face the three consecutive weekends that will decide the 2023 title. Malaysia, Qatar and Valencia, in this order, will put the finishing touch to a season where 111 points remain in game and only thirteen separates the two candidates.