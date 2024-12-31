Jorge Martín has managed to fulfill his dream of being MotoGP champion this year and, at 26 years old, He is already looking forward to 2025 in a season in which he will race for Aprilia. Since his beginnings, the Spanish driver has earned a considerable amount of money, something he has talked about on the podcast I have a plan and how it has not always known how to manage well what it has generated.

In 2018 he was already proclaimed champion of the smallest category, at which time he won a succulent prize: “Basically, in Moto3 I was already earning money. As soon as I went up to the World Championship, with Aspar, I already had my contract. I don’t remember, but it was still 30 or 40 thousand euros. Plus some sponsor. At 17 years old he was already earning around 70,000. Then, there are Moto3 riders who may be earning 150,000 euros, or so, with everything. The good pilots. But of the category, 60 percent pay and 40 percent earn something.”

The rider has spoken openly about what riders can earn, also in Moto 2: “I would say it’s the other way around, 60 percent earn money. Maybe it’s 300,000 euros or so, which is already money, you can save and do things that can give you your income. And 30-40 percent will continue to pay for being in Moto2, maybe 400 or 500 thousand or more. because what you want is to get there. You can win from 600,000. up to the 12 million per year that they have earned”.

Likewise, Jorge Martín also confesses how he had a time when “it got out of hand” when he moved up a category. “When I got up to MotoGP, I stayed single, I won my first race in Austria… And I started to party. I had never gone out much, to be honest, but I started going down to Barcelona to party. I remember that a racing Sunday and I went to Barcelona to party. I went back to training in Andorra, and on the weekend I returned to Barcelona to party. Another race, and so on.”

The Spanish driver also confesses how one day he realized that he couldn’t continue like this: “I was still fast, and everything was going well. But there came a time when a bill arrived at a nightclub, and I won’t say how much it was. , but when I saw her I thought, ‘You’ve lost your temper, what are you doing here?’ I paid it, but from that day on there was a change in me. That wasn’t me. I went back to my roots a little and thought I couldn’t do that. I cut it there and it’s over. A few months later I met María, my girlfriend, and that has helped me keep my head. But it’s very easy to lose you.”