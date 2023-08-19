Jorge Martín arrived at the Austrian GP wanting to fight and start cutting points in the World Cup standings. On Saturday he achieved the first, but not the second, before the new display of Pecco Bagnaia, intractable on the back of the official Ducati and clear winner of the race at sprint after signing the pole position in the morning session. The man from Madrid, very vocal in his aspiration to dethrone him, experienced a true emotional roller coaster after a bad classification that forced him to come back in a test marked by his aggressiveness.

The 25-year-old rider, who took the podium behind Italian and KTM’s Brad Binder of South Africa, was involved in the two big incidents of the day and struggled to control his machine while dealing with a real mental cocoa. “I’m still in shock, I don’t know what happened. I started crying, I didn’t understand anything, ”he acknowledged to the ‘DAZN’ microphones, overwhelmed and exhausted after crossing the finish line third, while even assuming that he had been waiting for them to show him a penalty (long lap) in the middle of the race. “In the first corner I saw a lot of people, many have fallen and I got nervous, I didn’t know whose fault it was,” he said. After starting with a gun from twelfth place, Martín reached the first corner in sixth position and pushed to the limit on the inside. The big-nosed funnel that formed when braking on the finish straight at the Red Bull Ring ended in strike. “He strikes everyone!” Marco Bezzecchi, the other alternative to Bagnaia in the tournament standings, shouted after watching the replay from his garage. “Martin!” he exclaimed.

In the blink of an eye, the five-driver race was ruined after the crash, which is still being investigated by the stewards. Martín touched Fabio Quartararo at the apex, he could not avoid Maverick Viñales, who was starting second, and the man from Roses then ran into Bezzecchi, Miguel Oliveira and Johann Zarco. The man from Madrid, despite the strong touch, came out unscathed and shotgun to hunt down the head of the race and try to turn the page.

On the fifth lap, the Pramac rider made contact with Jack Miller and Luca Marini to fight for the podium. The Australian braked too fast and Martín took the opportunity to hook up to the Ducati of Valentino Rossi’s brother, a luxury spectator at the foot of the track in Austria. On the seventh lap, he decided to put the bike into the chicane in another move to the limit and the Italian went to the ground. The retired legend and owner of the VR46 team, who was just meters from the action, raised his hands to his head at the disaster of his own.

“When I overtook Marini, I felt the touch and I thought that maybe I would get the long penalty lap, that’s why I pushed like crazy at the end”, acknowledged Martín. The commissioners said that this was a race incident, but in a similar action they did penalize with long lap Quartararo for throwing Lorenzo Salvadori, Aprilia’s guest. Already in the box, Marini also saw the repetition. Without the same forcefulness as his partner Bezzecchi, he shrugged in front of the cameras and settled the discussion.

Binder and Zarco make a move

In the midst of flirting with Marc Márquez and his mess of seats for 2024, with five riders under contract for four bikes, KTM announced the renewal of Binder until 2026. The 28-year-old South African, the first rider in the brand’s academy de Mattighofen to complete the road to MotoGP with the same colors, became the first winner in the history of the factory in the premier class in 2020. Since then he has only achieved one other victory, under a downpour of care, on the same stage than this weekend in 2021.

Another who made a move on Saturday was Johann Zarco, annoyed by the treatment he received at Ducati despite being fifth in the table. The 33-year-old Frenchman, the rider in history with the most podiums (19) without achieving a victory, is finalizing the details to sign for two years with the Honda satellite team to fill the position vacated by Álex Rins in his commitment to Yamaha .

