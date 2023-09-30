Jorge Martín was the absolute protagonist of Saturday at the Japanese Grand Prix. First, with a stratospheric lap that earned him a record pole position, and later with an undeniable victory in the sprint, his third consecutive victory in the short race on Saturday and fifth of the season. A discipline in which the Madrid native is knowing how to take advantage of that explosiveness that he has always had at a glance.

As soon as he concluded Q2 where he had achieved pole, Martín gave the key to the sprint: “Whoever is first in turn 1 has an 80% chance of winning.” He had to be very precise by releasing the clutch and he nailed it. He arrived as the leader at that first stop and in the process, he benefited from the fact that the KTMs of Binder and Miller had overtaken their two Ducati rivals, Bagnaia and Bezzecchi.

But before all that, the rider from San Sebastián de los Reyes experienced a very tense situation on the grid, when the Italian brand’s staff gathered around his motorcycle. «The bike made an error just before the start, there was a red warning and that is not good. All the engineers were there and at that moment he didn’t know if he could go out and do the race. But it was just a sensor and the bike was perfect.

Despite the initial suffocation, Martín removed all that tension at once with a trademark start and an initial pace that Binder could only follow for a few laps. From behind, Miller blocked Bagnaia, and Márquez did the same with Bezzecchi. An ideal situation to escape and achieve a new victory that brings him even closer to the leadership, since Bagnaia’s third position allowed him to cut 5 points in the classification and remain only 8. If the sprint result were repeated on Sunday, the Spanish driver would be leader of the championship.

Márquez, from more to less



From the third row, Marc Márquez gained two positions at the start and placed fifth, stalking Bagnaia’s fourth position in the first laps. However, as the laps progressed, the man from Cervera found it more difficult to keep up with his pace and began to look. in the rearview mirror where the Ducati of Zarco and Bezzecchi arrived menacingly. He had a nice duel with the Italian until two laps from the end when he escaped. Beautiful from the outside, because the Spaniard did not enjoy it from the inside: “When you fight with someone who is half a second faster than you, it is impossible to defend yourself.”

He also tried to explain why their careers always go from better to less. “The Honda starts well and with the new tire it seems to work, but it starts to lose performance around lap 4, we lose traction and it lasts for them at least until lap 7 or 8.” With his seventh final position, Márquez defended Japanese honor at home, since no Japanese motorcycle finished in the top ten.

Maverick Viñales closed the points distributed on Saturday with ninth position, while his teammate, Aleix Espargaró, was forced to retire after a failure on his Aprilia when he was fifth. “I’m quite dejected,” confessed the man from Granollers. “I do not understand what is happening. The problems of the past return and that takes away anyone’s enthusiasm and desire. The truth is that now I would go home. The Catalan will have another chance on Sunday, although he will have to change the engine to be able to race.

Before the sprint, the qualifications of the small categories were disputed, where Jaume Masià rode in Moto3 and if he meets the forecasts, on Sunday he could emerge as the sole leader of the smallest of the displacements, since he now has the same points as Dani Holgado, who will start sixth on the grid. And in Moto2, the pole also went to the rider who had dominated since Friday, the Thai Chantra, in a front row without a Spanish presence and in which the leader Pedro Acosta will start fourth.