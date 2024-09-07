Marc Márquez had already warned that his perfect weekend in Aragón was an oasis in the middle of the world championship. There everything was aligned for his return to victory, very difficult in normal conditions, according to him. The reason was evidenced, once again, by the two current leaders on the grid. Jorge Martín dominated the sprint of the San Marino GP and beat Pecco Bagnaia in his endless duel for the title, who had just set a pole position record at Misano. Both were far superior to the rest of the riders, the general tone of these last two years of absolute control by the leaders of the Ducati project.

In the garden of Valentino Rossi’s academy and the Italian youth academy, the leader of the World Championship strengthened his position at the top of the table with a colossal start, going from fourth to first place in the first corner, surprising the defending champion on the inside. From there, Martín wanted to set a timed pace to not give his enemy a chance. “I thought about setting 13 qualifying laps, and it even gave me room to manage in the last laps,” said the Madrid native, elated after his excellent start. “We are trying to find perfection, and I expected to be fighting, but not such a good start. When I saw myself in front, I knew what to do, what the strategy was.”

Both Martin and Bagnaia illustrated the importance of the first laps, already thinking ahead to Sunday’s race (14.00, Dazn). “After three or four laps, the tyre pressure goes up too much. In the last laps I almost fell because I was following him so closely and I had to cut the throttle,” lamented the three-time Italian champion, visibly annoyed at having opened the door to his great rival for the title. “The start was disastrous, and from then on I couldn’t do anything,” he admitted, despite riding close to the Spaniard at all times. The number one, who easily set the best time in qualifying, had started the day delighted to find himself accompanied by Franco Morbidelli and Marco Bezzecchi on the front row. Near the Tavullia ranch, where all of Rossi’s pupils train alongside the great legend, the day promised to be a party for the locals. Never before had three members of the 46 academy shared the first three places at the start of a Grand Prix.

Martín’s blow allowed him to scrape another two points at the top of the table, where he is 26 points ahead of Bagnaia, further distancing himself from Enea Bastianini and Marc Márquez, beyond 70, in the battle for the title. The eight-time world champion saw his rivals prove him right on the track. He had already warned in the preview, also immediately after his victory at Motorland, that he did not have enough consistency to join the fight for the championship. Once again, he made life difficult for himself with a stinging fall during the qualifying session. “We ruined the whole weekend at that point, two more corners and the situation would have changed, because we had the pace to fight for the podium,” said the 93.

Unable to set a competitive time, the Catalan was relegated to ninth place and had to fight back in Saturday’s short race. His start was modest, but once again he demonstrated his tenacity and determination to finish the day in fifth place, overtaking rookie Pedro Acosta with a spectacular pass at more than 250 km/h on the last lap. Ahead of him were the four 2024 Ducatis on the grid (his is the 2023): “The four in front, because Morbidelli has woken up here, are going a little better than us.”

Despite the first podium in three years for the former world runner-up in 2020, the party for Rossi’s charges was ruined by the setback for Bagnaia and, above all, by the double KO of Fabio Di Gianntonio and Bezzecchi, both members of VR46 Racing. Although he was in a lot of pain after his crash with Álex Márquez, the world champion stated that the discomfort in his shoulder, where the full weight of his bike fell during the horrifying fall less than a week ago, was not a factor in the clear defeat against Martín.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.