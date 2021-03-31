The Casa Rosada was the scene on Tuesday of a high-volume political meeting between government officials and opponents from the province of Buenos Aires, the country’s main electoral district.

In the Hall of Shields, the host and political minister, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, received the main leaders of the Buenos Aires politics of Peronism and the PRO. The main objective was only one: to advance the official plan to postpone the elections. Not only of the PASO, but also of the general ones.

And one of the attendees was the mayor of Vicente López, Jorge Macri, who warned of the danger of an “operetta” of Kirchnerism due to the postponement of the elections.

“The electoral justice set a schedule for the PASO, they insisted on the issue and there (Cristian) Ritondo said that this is discussed in congress, I agree with that,” Macri said in statements to the radio Miter.

In that sense, Macri supported him and added: “It is very difficult to stop doing my job and take advantage of a meeting like that to raise the issue of vaccines, with the threat of an operetta and because they prefer to talk about the STEP“.

“At some point the Minister of the Interior said that the charges expire on December 10, so at most the general election can be voted in November and that will allow September to be November. Our proposal is that these things are discussed in Congress,” he said. Macri.

Next week there would be a meeting between De Pedro and the heads of the parliamentary interblocks to advance a law that modifies the electoral calendar.

The national board of Together for Change will first evaluate its own decision on Tuesday. The opponents questioned first of all that the call was not institutional or to the parties to address the issue and that it was discussed informally in a meeting for funds for works.

For Jorge Macri “Kirchnerism tries to propose an agenda so divorced from that of the people“.

Along these lines, he said that he asked the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof “advance with the vaccination in Vicente López”. Macri remarked: “We have 5% vaccinated and there are other municipalities that reached 10%, that shows that he is vaccinating badly“.

“We continue to vaccinate little in nursing homes, which is one of the weakest links in the chain,” he argued in the telephone interview with Marcelo Longobardi and that at the meeting, deputy Máximo Kirchner assured him that PAMI is paying attention to that point. .

JPE