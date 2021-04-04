The internship of Juntos por el Cambio, and particularly the PRO, in the province of Buenos Aires continues to increase. Leaders of the Emilio Monzó they went out to cross statements from Jorge Macri, while the space of Patricia bullrich took another step to position itself in the previous definition of the lists.

“That Santilli is not from the Province, that Monzó is not from space … What do you want to be, a candidate by dismissal? Lose the fear of the STEP that you have to beat the K, not you. Now I understand why they are talking about eliminating them … ”, he tweeted Nicolas Massot, former deputy, director of Banco Ciudad and one of the sides of the former head of the Chamber of Deputies, in response to Jorge Macri. “I don’t see Monzó working today within the framework of our space. There are sums that remain”, The mayor of Vicente López had told La Nación.

Massot was not the only one. Sebastian Garcia de Luca, another of the references of the Monzó space, used the same social network to cross it. “Deja vu. The same internal discussion as in 2014, when Emilio built Cambiemos to beat Kirchnerism. And the same ones wanting to have a Small party, manageable and without competition, as if it were a family franchise. Expand and STEP! ”, Assured the former Vice Minister of the Interior and current deputy. Other leaders such as Lucas Delfino, Mauricio Colello -both Buenos Aires government officials-, and Fernando Elías, vice president of Banco Ciudad, came out to cross it.

Patricia Bullrich in La Plata, last week. The president of the PRO seeks to establish a foothold in the Province for a national army.

The replicas also came from the space of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, by the intention of Jorge Macri, supported by the Dorrego Group of mayors of the PRO of the suburbs, of close the path of Diego Santilli to the Province: the Buenos Aires deputy head of government started the tours in that territory, although he did not make his aspirations explicit.

As counted Clarion, both Monzó and Miguel Pichetto and Miguel De La Torre, members of the so-called Peronist leg of Juntos por el Cambio, maintain conversations with Florencio Randazzo, Juan Manuel Urtubey and Graciela Camaño, who seek to relaunch the so-called third way in this electoral turn.

Emilio Monzó in General Rodríguez. It is scored for 2021 and 2023.

At the same time, some 300 leaders of the Patricia bullrich They released a document this Sunday. “We are a PRO team that is preparing to return to government and carry out the change that was not materialized. We are who we think we should be clear and concrete and not politically correct”, Raised slogans from the head of the PRO, in this case focused on the province of Buenos Aires, with the signature of three mayors (Martín Yeza de Pinamar, Javier Iguacel de Capitán Sarmiento and Francisco Ratto de San Antonio de Areco), referents of the PRO as Hernán Lombardi and Federico Pinedo, former officials of the Ministry of National Security such as Gerardo Milman and Florencia Arietto, legislators and councilors.

As this newspaper published, the senator Esteban Bullrich integrates that space that “Is in talks” with the group of mayors of the PRO. While waiting for the definition of María Eugenia Vidal, it will be another sector that will bid in the negotiations for the lists. The radicals with their own interns, the Civic Coalition and the Peronist leg, will in turn sit at that table.

Look also

