One day after the meeting of the national table of Together for Change – convened to lower tensions in the midst of the crossfire- Jorge Macri came out to brand “gadget” Y “papelón” to the internal in the armed opposition.

“It has been generated a disorder -which is not attributable to me in this case if you want, beyond the discussion within the PRO- and that puts at risk that we almost introduce ourselves like a junk facing society. We are on the edge of that, to make a fool… “, said the mayor of Vicente López in dialogue with Radio With You.

Self-critical, Macri (Jorge) illustrated in reference to the fight for the charges in the face of the STEP in September: “It is this feeling of politicians fighting over cheese… it doesn’t make me feel very comfortable. I would have wanted a different setting, but everyone needs to want the same thing. “

The JXC National Board had met this Wednesday night one month after the deadline for present your candidates before the electoral Justice and in the midst of the rough spots between “hard” and “soft” of the political alliance.

More precisely, Mauricio Macri and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta met again in the middle of the dispute for leadership and the chess of movements to impose the candidacies.

Thus, the referents of the opposition space sought to bring positions closer. For example, in one of the certainties expressed, they confirmed that there will be no name change: the attendees agreed keep Together for Change.

In addition to Macri and Rodríguez Larreta, Miguel Ángel Pichetto, Alfredo Cornejo, Mario Negri, Maximiliano Ferraro, Martín Lousteau, Cristian Ritondo and also cousin Macri, the main opponent of Diego Santilli’s nomination in the province and, in turn, representative of the PRO in the Buenos Aires table of JxC.

This time, María Eugenia Vidal did not attend – in isolation for having returned from the United States – and the significant absence of Patricia Bullrich, possible rivals in the Capital.

According to Clarín, the mayor of Vicente López asked that, beyond the general guidelines at the table, the armed forces be defined in each district. The discussion deepened this week, with the dinner of Rodríguez Larreta and Santilli with a group of Buenos Aires mayors of the PRO. The head of the Buenos Aires government is determined that his vice head the ballot in the province.

Together but not so much

Regarding the meeting on Wednesday, Jorge Macri said on the same radio: “It was a good meeting; for me some things were important, details such as not changing the name since we have an identity. And another of the important data was to treat to put the effort into the search for unity in all the districts, “he accepted, but not entirely.

“You see that some of us believe in that more than others … “, he slipped right away, not making names.

He closed: “I see it complicated. For me, unity is a very important flag. I know this Province a lot. I know how difficult it is to force everyone to go to an intern, a STEP (…). It also tells that the UCR has its candidate too. (Elisa) Carrió also states that she wants to be a candidate. Then add other dances to the PRO dance. I see it more complicated than other times. “

And that the mayor did not speak of his own intentions in Buenos Aires.

DS