During the third date of the second season of “Gatada de vatos”, broadcast by the No Somos TV channel, Andrés Hurtado was the invited panelist to accompany Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza and qualify the various participants. At one point in the contest, the Panamericana driver tried to do his thing and show off his ostentatious clothes. For this reason, he boasted of his shoes, assuring that they were from a luxurious firm; however, he did not wait for a response from one of the comedians.

After showing his footwear, Jorge Luna could not avoid showing a copy of Louis Vuitton, which exceeds thousands of dollars. With this, he trolled the driver of “Sábado con Andrés”. “These are not replicas, and with this I buy two of those,” he said. Instantly, laughter from the audience was heard.

Andrés Hurtado is compared to Santa Rosa de Lima for his new hairstyle

I can not stand! Andrés Hurtado complained live during his April 1 program, after netizens criticized his new look, which consisted of two braids that surrounded his head.

“In other words, my braids are not bad. In the networks they have disgraced me because of my braids, even Santa Rosa de Lima they have told me, it cannot be, horrible,” he expressed indignantly. Even so, a call that entered the program made him happy in the afternoon. “I love your new look. You look more regal, younger, as always, right? But today you are much more produced, you are great,” said a lady.

