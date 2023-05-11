They couldn’t with their genius! Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza They brought out green gray hair to Andrés Hurtado on his first visit to the set of “Saturday with Andrés”. The drivers of “Hablando huevadas” did not hesitate to joke with the “expensive” outfit of the well-known “Chibolín” and even wanted to expose him by noticing that he had no stockings on and left the figure of Panamericana TV surprised. It all started when Jorge didn’t seem to understand what the cufflinks were that rested on the sleeves of the also comedian.

“I’ll explain… listen to me, beast,” said Andrés Hurtado when asked by the presenter of “We are not TV” about the twins. Before he could respond, Jorge Luna trolled him with another garment: “And if you have so much money, why don’t you have stockings?”. This left the audience laughing, but later ‘Chibolín’ clarified that he was wearing “half-half” to take care of his style.

Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza made their debut in “Sábado con Andrés”

Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza of the program “Hablando huevadas” marked their debut on television appearing in Panamericana and on the set of Andrés Hurtado. The three of them showed their great sense of humor by pranking each other live.

“What happened to your neck?”Luna asked Andrés, to which he replied that it was a distinguished design of Oscar de la Rentawhich caused laughter from the audience.

Jorge Luna was trolled by Kike Suero in “Saturday with Andrés”

Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza were surprised on the set of “Saturday with Andrés” with the presence of Kike Suero in the program, where they exchanged several jokes with nicknames. “They call you ‘Autogol’, because they accidentally did it to you”said the street comedian to Jorge Luna, leaving those present more than surprised.

Jorge Luna and Ricerdo Mendoza troll Andrés Hurtado

The “Hablando Huevadas” duo was on the Andrés Hurtado program and, as expected, they played more than one joke on the Panamericana TV presenter. At one point, Jorge Luna referred to the driver’s shirt: “What has happened to your neck?“.

The father of Josetty and Génesis Hurtado, surprised by the comment, explained that their clothing was a design by the brand Óscar de la Renta.

