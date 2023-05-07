Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza, from Hablando huevadas, were on the program “Sábado con Andrés”, which marked their first appearance on national television as a duo. As expected, they did not take long to demonstrate why they have become a phenomenon on the internet. The three characters were talking when, from one moment to the next, Ricardo asks a mocking question to Andrés Hurtado, presenter of Panamericana TV.

“What has happened to your neck?“Questioned Luna. Very surprised, Hurtado replied that it was a design of the Óscar de la Renta brand, however, the public was already laughing out loud.

