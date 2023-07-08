Jorge Luis Pinto would make a drastic decision in Cali, due to the Chino Sandoval issue

The crisis of Deportivo Cali, in administrative and sports terms, has a new chapter this Friday. The coach Jorge Luis Pinto could make a drastic decision about his future in the next few hours.

Pinto was ratified as Cali coach despite the bad campaign the club had last semester, in which he was last for a good part of the tournament and in which, finally, he finished in 14th place.

The present of Deportivo Cali continues to be very delicate and it will start the semester with a real risk of relegation, although with a better outlook than it had a few months ago.

This is how the relegation table was at the end of the round-robin phase. This ranking does not move any further this semester. He will return on the first date of the next tournament. pic.twitter.com/mgcAf5lMRT – José Orlando Ascencio (@josasc) May 18, 2023

Pinto’s ‘Vase of Llorente’ and Cali: the ‘Chino’ Sandoval

With many difficulties from an economic point of view, Cali is still looking for reinforcements and the name of Luis Fernando Sandoval appeared on the list of possibilities.

Sandoval, 24 years old and with a past in Colombia Selection processes, was fired from Junior de Barranquilla for repeated acts of indiscipline.

Despite these difficulties, Pinto disagreed with the possible arrival of Sandoval. “Now I can say it, because I already told them: Sandoval comes to the team through the north door and I leave through the south one,” Pinto told John Hernandez of Win Sports.

“If Sandoval comes to the team through the north gate and I leave through the south gate”: Jorge Luis Pinto on a possible arrival of ‘Chino’ Sandoval in Cali. pic.twitter.com/44NPTUk7sq – Our Sports (@nuestrosdporte2) July 7, 2023

Pinto set his position in front of the club’s executive committee this Friday. The directors remained in a meeting to make a decision and they would have already notified DT that they are going to hire Sandoval anyway. According to the journalist Francisco Javier Vélez, Pinto will present his resignation letter this Saturday:

If Pinto’s departure is confirmed, Cali would have less than ten days to get a coach. His first game will be on July 17, against Deportivo Pereira.

