Jorge Luis Pinto will return to Cali with a tough defeat at the hands of Santa Fe, a 3-0 win from which they will have to recover thinking about the weekend’s classic against América. The sugar bowl is the Colero of the Betplay I-2023 League with 7 points in nine dates and the relegation is already worrying the institution.

After the game in Bogotá, the coach was seen to be very hit by the moment the team is living but does not give up. From him and he said he was focused on stopping América de Cali in the classic and being able to take a new breath. “We move on.”

Words of Pinto



Match analysis: “We had some options, we handled the ball and looked for the opposite goal, maybe in the last quarter it was difficult for us. Santa Fe is not full of attacking actions, two penalties and in the first half they came only once. For us We need to improve and work a lot, the team comes out playing and presses, but in the last quarter it’s not clear”.

Cali’s proposal: “That’s what we’re doing… proposing, not going back to defend ourselves and looking for the opposite goal, but we don’t get it, the goal is closed and suddenly we don’t have enough clarity. The three goals were careless and we are sad, We are beaten, we are sorry for the fans, the managers”.

Are you worried about your future? “About continuity, ask the managers, the day I decide I’m leaving because I want to, I’ve told the President, don’t worry about me.”

America: “We are going to think about the classic with all the attention and analysis, it is a game of life or death for all of us, from the coach to the players. I am sure that this group feels the shirt and they have been working hard, because that is what I wonder. There are oversights and they have cost us the games. One can play very well but an oversight ruins everything”.

What should Deportivo Cali work on? “It can be attention and concentration, confidence, sometimes it’s nervousness or inaccuracies. We’ve been working on that, but in the game we get complicated, it’s unintelligible. I don’t have a way to tell him this happens, if I had it, we would have corrected it. They always talk about These issues of confidence, peace of mind and security, everything is touched on with the players in a group and discussed with the most inexperienced. The necessary word is concentration. We keep going, we’ll see what happens”.

