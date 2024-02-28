Jorge Luis Pinto has been in the news again for its past in the Deportivo Cali and his present when analyzing the difficult situations he experiences in Colombian League 2024.

Now he has ignited a debate that is worth telling from the beginning, since there is a story and an old duel at the bottom of his explosive statements.

The veteran coach came to the sugar mill to try to turn around an uncomfortable moment that has him with a commitment to relegation, but, although at the beginning of his management he managed to inspire with a string of good results, later the team seemed to burst and the results they went down.

There were serious financial problems in the institution, delays in salary payments and even reprehensible pressure from the fans that threatened the squad and generated more tension.

In that environment an unexpected situation arose: Luis Sandoval, a promising forward with a past in the Colombian youth team, was fired from Atlético Junior for acts of indiscipline and suddenly became a free agent, a situation that some Cali officials took advantage of to bring him closer to the team. .

The problem is that no one consulted DT, who awkwardly made them choose between him and the attacker: Pinto left the club a few weeks later.

History seemed to agree with the scorer, who had his rebirth at the hands of Jaime de la Kettle and was key in qualifying for home runs last semester.

However, at the beginning of the year, when the Cali wanted to negotiate the renewal of the contract that expires next June, the player asked for a generous amount that the board is not in a position to pay, while there is talk of a pre-contract with Independent Medellin and rumors with Real Cartagena.

All that context was necessary to understand why now, in conversation with Open sports from Cali, World Cup player Pinto unleashed a dagger against Sandoval: “Old cow does not forget the wicket, Chino Sandoval has behaved badly with Cali”stated the DT.

