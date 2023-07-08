Deportivo Cali is experiencing the most difficult moment in its history. Full of debts, in administrative difficulties and with a calamitous sporting present, the club struggles not to fall to the second division of Colombian soccer.

Despite the bad campaign in the first tournament, in which the team finished in 14th place after having been bottomless for a good part of the semester, the directors gave coach Jorge Luis Pinto a vote of confidence.

However, difficulties continue to be the order of the day. The team’s preseason had setbacks, because the players protested the lack of payments, and so far there are no major reinforcements for such a difficult time.

Luis Fernando ‘Chino’ Sandoval, the stone in the shoe

In the midst of the difficulties to reinforce the team, an option arose that was controversial: the possible arrival of striker Luis Fernando ‘Chino’ Sandoval.

The 24-year-old attacker was fired from Junior de Barranquilla for acts of indiscipline and, although at some point it sounded to return to that team, now he would be in the Deportivo Cali folder.

The news did not sit well with Pinto, a coach characterized by strong discipline. The DT directly expressed his disagreement with the issue and put the directors of Cali against the wall.

“Now I can say it, because I already told them: Sandoval comes to the team through the north door and I leave through the south one,” Pinto emphasized, in a chat with John Hernández, from Win Sports.

“My permanence is not clear. They define, I define, if I stay or go,” said Pinto, who left the club’s offices, where the executive committee was meeting to make a final decision.

