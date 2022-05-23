Jorge Luis Pinto gives his reasons to vote for Rodolfo Hernández on Sunday

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Rodolfo Hernandez and Jorge Luis Pinto.
The coach, ex-Millionaires, says that the engineer is an “independent and uncompromising man.”
May 22, 2022, 09:45 PM
Colombian sports figures continue to gain prominence in the presidential elections next Sunday, May 29.
To the extensive list of soccer players, cyclists and athletes who have publicly expressed their support for certain candidates, he was added in recent hours the support of the Santander coach Jorge Luis Pinto for the candidate Rodolfo Hernández.
‘A man of character, like all Santandereans…’
“I invite you to vote for Rodolfo Hernández, a cultured man, a professional, hard-working, independent and uncompromising man, who says ‘yes’ when he has to say ‘yes’, or ‘no’ when he has to say ‘no,’ character, like all Santandereans, who will lead this country without vested interests”Pinto says in a video that he posted on his Instagram account.
“This country cannot continue with hatred. It is not extreme left and extreme right. It is about coexistence, work and integration,” Pinto concludes before reiterating his invitation to vote for Hernández in the presidential elections.
