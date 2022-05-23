Monday, May 23, 2022
Jorge Luis Pinto gives his reasons to vote for Rodolfo Hernández on Sunday

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 23, 2022
in Sports
Jorge Luis Pinto and Rodolfo Hernandez

Rodolfo HernÃ¡ndez and Jorge Luis Pinto.

Photo:

Santiago Saldarriaga THE TIME, Archive ET

Rodolfo Hernandez and Jorge Luis Pinto.

The coach, ex-Millionaires, says that the engineer is an “independent and uncompromising man.”

Colombian sports figures continue to gain prominence in the presidential elections next Sunday, May 29.

To the extensive list of soccer players, cyclists and athletes who have publicly expressed their support for certain candidates, he was added in recent hours the support of the Santander coach Jorge Luis Pinto for the candidate Rodolfo Hernández.

‘A man of character, like all Santandereans…’

Jorge Luis Pinto and Rodolfo Hernandez
Photo:

Santiago Saldarriaga THE TIME, Archive ET

“I invite you to vote for Rodolfo Hernández, a cultured man, a professional, hard-working, independent and uncompromising man, who says ‘yes’ when he has to say ‘yes’, or ‘no’ when he has to say ‘no,’ character, like all Santandereans, who will lead this country without vested interests”Pinto says in a video that he posted on his Instagram account.

This country cannot continue with hatred. It is not extreme left and extreme right. It is about coexistence, work and integration,” Pinto concludes before reiterating his invitation to vote for Hernández in the presidential elections.

