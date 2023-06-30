Friday, June 30, 2023
Jorge Luis Pinto, forceful about the controversy of the changes of Autuori in Nacional

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 30, 2023
in Sports
Jorge Luis Pinto, forceful about the controversy of the changes of Autuori in Nacional

Jorge Luis Pinto

Jorge Luis Pinto and Paulo Autuori.

Jorge Luis Pinto and Paulo Autuori.

The DT of Deportivo Cali analyzed the controversy in Nacional in the final of the League.

The controversy that arose in the Colombian soccer final due to the handling given to the changes by the Nacional coach, Paulo Autuori, It continues to generate reactions.

On Saturday in the final against Millonarios, the way in which the Nacional players apparently overruled the Brazilian coach in the changes he had planned was controversial.

men like Dorlan Pabon and Yerson Candelo they stopped the changes of the coach before the end of the game, in images that were seen live on the TV broadcast.

Pinto gives his verdict

Paulo Autuori and Jorge Luis Pinto

The coach of Deportivo Cali, Jorge Luis Pintoanalyzed what happened and gave his point of view of what, he considers, could have happened at that moment.

“In that sense I was surprised… He (Autuori) I know he plans everything… I think that I did not fully know the players in their penalties, got confused, and the players who know each other wanted them not to take out the good players to get paid”, he analyzed in dialogue with the VBar of Caracol Radio.

“I think so. I do recognize that he could have been confused in that handling and the players wanted to help on the field. There was an ugly crowd,” he added.

In addition, he said that he has known Autuori for 28 years when he was in Alianza and the Brazilian in Cruzeiro and they played in the Copa Libertadores.

“The Colombian player is not predisposed to the tactical variants of Professor Autuori,” he pointed out.

SPORTS

