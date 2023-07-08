Sunday, July 9, 2023
Jorge Luis Pinto, end of the novel, leaves Deportivo Cali

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 8, 2023
in Sports
0
Jorge Luis Pinto, end of the novel, leaves Deportivo Cali

The technician issued a statement.

Jorge Luis Pinto he is no longer the technician Deportivo CaliThis was announced by the Santander strategist himself in a statement. .

“Thanking God for the opportunity he gave me to live another beautiful professional experience, I want to inform public opinion of the decision I have made regarding my situation at Deportivo Cali,” wrote the DT. (Tour de France: classifications, this is how Colombians go) (Jorge Luis Pinto puts Cali managers on the ropes for ‘Chino’ Sandoval)

Why the decision?

With many difficulties from an economic point of view, Cali is still looking for reinforcements and the name of Luis Fernando Sandoval appeared on the list of possibilities.

Sandoval, 24 years old and with a past in processes of Colombia selectionwas fired from Junior de Barranquilla for repeated acts of indiscipline and Pinto does not accept it.

“Just as I already did before the club’s executive committee, I want to inform public opinion that I have made the decision to resign from my position as technical director of Deportivo Cali as of today,” he said.

And he added: “With a deep commitment to professionalism, dedication and passion, I accepted the challenge of leading the team and working together with you to overcome the difficult sporting situation that the club is going through.”

Pinto referred in the text to the reasons why he made the decision to leave office.

“Due to circumstances and the impossibility of sharing decisions that are not aligned with my principles and values, I am forced to make this decision against my will and feelings,” he specified.

