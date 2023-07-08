Jorge Luis Pinto, end of the novel, leaves Deportivo Cali

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Jorge Luis Pinto, Deportivo Cali
Jorge Luis Pinto, Deportivo Cali
The technician issued a statement.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Jorge Luis Pinto he is no longer the technician Deportivo CaliThis was announced by the Santander strategist himself in a statement. .
“Thanking God for the opportunity he gave me to live another beautiful professional experience, I want to inform public opinion of the decision I have made regarding my situation at Deportivo Cali,” wrote the DT. (Tour de France: classifications, this is how Colombians go) (Jorge Luis Pinto puts Cali managers on the ropes for ‘Chino’ Sandoval)
Why the decision?
With many difficulties from an economic point of view, Cali is still looking for reinforcements and the name of Luis Fernando Sandoval appeared on the list of possibilities.
Sandoval, 24 years old and with a past in processes of Colombia selectionwas fired from Junior de Barranquilla for repeated acts of indiscipline and Pinto does not accept it.
“Just as I already did before the club’s executive committee, I want to inform public opinion that I have made the decision to resign from my position as technical director of Deportivo Cali as of today,” he said.
And he added: “With a deep commitment to professionalism, dedication and passion, I accepted the challenge of leading the team and working together with you to overcome the difficult sporting situation that the club is going through.”
“If Sandoval comes to the team through the north gate and I leave through the south gate”: Jorge Luis Pinto on a possible arrival of ‘Chino’ Sandoval in Cali. pic.twitter.com/44NPTUk7sq
– Our Sports (@nuestrosdporte2) July 7, 2023
Pinto referred in the text to the reasons why he made the decision to leave office.
“Due to circumstances and the impossibility of sharing decisions that are not aligned with my principles and values, I am forced to make this decision against my will and feelings,” he specified.
Thanking God for the opportunity he gave me to live another beautiful professional experience, I want to inform public opinion of the decision I have made regarding my situation at Deportivo Cali. pic.twitter.com/LZQPBWSzE4
— Jorge Luis Pinto A. (@JorgeLPintoA) July 8, 2023
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Jorge #Luis #Pinto #leaves #Deportivo #Cali
Leave a Reply