Jorge Lorenzo continues his career with cars by taking another small step forward: in 2024 he will be aboard an Aston Martin GT3 prepared by Lazarus Corse.

The Venetian team announced its collaboration with the British brand last summer and has already carried out tests with a Vantage GT3.

Over the last two seasons, the Spaniard has cut his teeth in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, also participating in the Supercup, while in the past he had also tested a Lamborghini Super Trofeo.

The MotoGP Champion therefore wants to continue his 4-wheel commitment and the agreement with Lazarus involves participation in a GT series which has not yet been revealed at the moment.

Photo by: Lazarus Aston Martin Vantage GT3, Lazarus Corse

“The passion for motorsport has always been part of my life and now continues with four wheels,” said the 36-year-old.

“I met some people who gave me the opportunity to put together a project and I want to thank Lazarus and Aston Martin Racing for this opportunity.”

“I will start a new adventure and I hope it will lead me to achieve significant goals in the world of motorsport.”

Lorenzo has already tried the Vantage by carrying out tests and, probably, for the first time he will find himself sharing the seat with teammates, also facing the novelty of working as a crew.