Jorge Lorenzo retired from MotoGP at the end of the 2019 season, after a season affected by injury, but continued to be open to motorsport opportunities in the four-wheel world. In fact, last year the Majorcan played a season in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, finishing the year in 14th place in the drivers’ standings, while he raced as a guest in the Porsche Supercup at Imola, finishing in 30th place.

Strengthened by this experience, this year Lorenzo will move to the Porsche Supercup permanently with the Huber Racing team. “I am happy to announce that I will race the 2023 Porsche Supercup with the Huber Racing Team,” Lorenzo wrote on his personal social media channels. “Such a competitive and professional team.”

The 2023 Porsche Supercup season will kick off at Imola on May 19-21, opening up an eight-race championship that concludes at Monza on September 1-3. All events will take place as part of the Formula 1 grand prix support categories programme. It is the last stage of his motorsport career after the MotoGP, having shown interest in a wildcard start last year in the DTM.

The start of the race Photo by: Porsche

Lorenzo had talks with former DTM boss Gerhard Berger about an entry into the series, but plans appeared to have cooled off since the German championship was taken over by ADAC. During the winter the previous organizer of the DTM, the ITR, was dissolved and ADAC took over to take over the rights to the branding and promotion of the series.

Former MotoGP rival Andrea Dovizioso has been a guest in the DTM before thanks to his links to Ducati and Audi, while nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Loeb has made a single DTM outing with Red Bull Ferrari. Valentino Rossi, who retired from MotoGP, is also a protagonist of four-wheeled motorsport and recently made his debut at the Bathurst 12 Hours with WRT BMW, after joining the GT World Challenge Europe grid last year.