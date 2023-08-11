From two to four wheels. After his glorious motorcycle career that saw him win five world titles, including three in the premier class, Jorge Lorenzo embraced the world of GT racing. The Porsche Supercup marquees are far from the splendor of the MotoGP paddocks to which the Spanish champion was accustomed, but it doesn’t matter. The only goal is to relive those sensations that only a victory can give, regardless of the means of competition. A mentality that has guided Lorenzo from the beginning to the peaks of the world championship, encouraging him to manage that fear which, according to him, is always present in a rider’s thoughts.

We are halfway through the Supercup season. Why did you choose to race in this championship with Porsche GT3s?

“Last year I signed a contract with Porsche Italia to compete in the Carrera Cup Italia. It was a good experience, but I preferred to race at an international level to improve on what I did in the Carrera Cup, where my best result was an eighth place. In this sport it’s important to do many kilometers and racing in this championship helps a lot. So I contacted the Huber Racing team, we signed the contract and now we are here.”

Was it difficult to adjust to racing in a car?

“At the end of the day I’m racing against guys who have been racing on four wheels for a lifetime. Since they were kids they raced in karts, then in single-seaters and then again in Gran Turismo. They have a great range of experiences. I try to do my best despite having no experience in this discipline, but it’s not easy, especially in the most difficult GT championship in the world”.

Do you miss MotoGP?

“I miss winning, whether it’s a race or a championship.”

So for you the means doesn’t matter, only the victory counts?

“Yes. There are people who enjoy practicing a particular sport. But I liked to win. Others like it too, certainly, but for them discipline is already a reason for passion. For me, the bike was a means to be successful in life”.

Who do you think was your biggest rival in MotoGP?

“There have been many. It depends on the era. In the beginning it was Dani Pedrosa, because we were both Spanish and there was a strong rivalry between us. Then there was Casey Stoner, who was practically my age. After again Valentino Rossi with whom I was teammate and finally Marc Marquez. It’s hard to choose between these four drivers. However, Marquez was the only one who wasn’t afraid of falling and getting hurt”.

Do you think a rival is simply an opponent to race against or maybe someone to learn something from?

“Surely. I’m very curious and I’ve always tried to learn from everyone, not just the best ones. Even the less talented ones can have something that you don’t have and it’s important to have your antennae alert to learn from anyone”-

What do you think you learned from Marquez or Rossi?

“Not much from Marquez, because we have such a different style that I wouldn’t be able to go fast using his or vice versa. I was more like Stoner instead, of which I tried to replicate his explosiveness, his ability in the starts. As for Pedrosa, on the other hand, I aspired to his ability to get the bike up quickly to maximize traction. Finally, the dowry I admired about Rossi was his versatility ”.

What do you think was your greatest motorcycle race?

“I’m thinking of Valencia 2015. The tension was very high: my becoming world champion depended on that qualification and that race. There I was my best version of myself. In qualifying I put together a scary lap while in the race I made no mistakes, when it was very easy to do”.

And the most difficult moment instead?

“I would say when in 2011 in Philip Island I lost part of a finger. Even the last year in Honda, however, was terrible”.

What was the moment you decided you had to retire from motorcycles?

“My last crash at Assen in 2019. As I rolled on the gravel, I told myself that if I came out on my own legs, I would have retired. It was a fall that could have left me in a wheelchair.”

They say drivers are fearless when they’re out on the track. Is it really like this or do you sometimes think about it?

“Fear is important. It’s what keeps you alive. Without fear, you would put your hands in the fire. It is important to always be afraid. If anything, it should be controlled, it shouldn’t become extreme, it shouldn’t make you tense and you shouldn’t be afraid at every turn, because it’s impossible to drive like this. A little respect and fear are necessary, but the important thing is to control them”.

Speaking instead of Barcelona 2009, it was probably one of the best duels in MotoGP history. How did you experience that race from your perspective?

“Valentino and I were two very good riders, both with very strong personalities. We found ourselves on the same track, with the same bike and at the same level. We were driving differently, but the time on the clock was the same and therefore neither of us could run away, even if we tried. So we fought all race until the last lap. Valentino beat me in terms of experience and shrewdness, because he had always braked faster than me, while in that corner I went faster on the road. On the last lap, however, braking counted for a lot. As I said, he was very versatile and during the competition he improvised a lot. I should have stopped later and closed the space, but I didn’t and he knew how to take advantage of it”.

MotoGP is changing a lot. What do you think of the new format and the Sprint race?

“I like. MotoGP is very interesting and fun. Now the fans have fun on both Saturday and Sunday, whereas before it wasn’t like this, because, despite being interesting, qualifying is not like a race. However, the riders are now risking a lot”.

Is it risky to have a short race, without tire management, where you give 100%?

“The riders know it’s a risky sport and now a little more. If you want to practice this sport, these are the rules and you have to accept them.”

The dominatrix of the MotoGP is now Ducati, the house you raced with. Besides the technical part, what didn’t work in your relationship with them?

“The timing. If I had won the Mugello race a week earlier, I certainly would have continued a few more years. I could have won the World Championship with Ducati, maybe even two. A few days before that race, however, I signed with Honda because I knew that Ducati had lost faith in me”.

You have worked with Honda, Yamaha and Ducati. What approach do Italian houses have compared to Japanese ones?

“The Italian teams rush the times, they risk more. When they have a new piece, instead of trying it over and over again, they start it right away. It’s something positive but it can also turn out to be negative, because you could break right away during the race. Italian builders are more creative, they improvise a lot. The Japanese, on the other hand, are very methodical, they don’t improvise and they are good at copying. However, it cannot be said that their mentality is wrong, because the Japanese have dominated the motorbikes for so many years”.

Does the fact that Bagnaia now has the best bike diminish what he’s doing? Do you consider him a champion or a great driver?

“Yes, he has the best bike. But seven other riders have the same bike, yet he wins. It’s like when Schumacher won with Ferrari: he had the best car, but his teammates couldn’t beat him”.

Where do you see Marquez next year?

“I do not know. But it would be sad if the factory with the most money and tools in the world didn’t find a solution for Marquez. Precisely they who believed and invested so much in him… it would be a shame”.

If you could go back, would you change anything in your career?

“Many things, but I was lucky in many others. I consider myself a lucky person and I wouldn’t change a thing.”