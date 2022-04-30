He made his MotoGP debut in 2008 with Yamaha as two-time 250cc world champion: Jorge Lorenzo won 47 wins and three world titles in the premier class, in 2010, 2012 and 2015. The Majorcan then joined Ducati in 2017. , joining the elite of drivers who have won races with more than one manufacturer, managing to triumph three times in 2018.

After a bad injury in 2019, his first and only season with Honda, Lorenzo announced his retirement from MotoGP at the end of that season. Jorge Lorenzo held the role of test rider at Yamaha in 2020, before being replaced by Cal Crutchlow in 2021 and is currently a technical commentator in some MotoGP races for DAZN Spain.

In the awards ceremony in Jerez de la Frontera – circuit whose Curva 13 is dedicated to him – Jorge Lorenzo has been named MotoGP Legend and joins the list of contemporary elite names such as Valentino Rossi, Dani Pedrosa and Casey Stoner, entering in the MotoGP Hall of Fame.

Speaking of this honor, Lorenzo says: “It is even more important than winning the championships. After 20 years I’m back here, sitting in front of everyone after the numbers I got. I can say that I have reached a certain level, but most of all I managed to get more numbers than many other riders, apart from Rossi ”.

“In these years of MotoGP I have met some fabulous people, I have raced against the best riders in the world. Today I receive this award from Dorna, who has always treated me well and this is worth more to me than many world championships, because all legends are champions, but not all champions are legends. I am very lucky to be part of these legends ”.

The awards ceremony was supposed to take place last year but has been postponed due to the pandemic. As well as his commitment to MotoGP on television, Jorge Lorenzo this year races in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italy and has already raced the first race in Imola last weekend, finishing in 30th position on his debut.