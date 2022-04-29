There Hall of Fame MotoGP has one more element. It is about Jorge Lorenzo, whose introduction ceremony among the two-wheel legends will take place on Saturday in Jerez de la Frontera. The Spaniard has 18 years of MotoGP racing to his credit, with two titles in 250 (2006, 2007) and three in MotoGP (2010, 2012, 2015). In total he won 68 Grands Prix and 152 podiums

Lorenzo will be the 33rd member of the MotoGP Hall of Fame. Introduced in 2000, the club of legends has as its largest group that made up of eight Americans. The Majorcan is the fifth Spanish to enter, after Alex Criville, ‘Aspar’ Martinez, Angel Nieto and Dani Pedrosa. The sixth will most likely be Marc Marquez, who paid homage to his former rival and teammate in the press conference: “He is a great champion, a special driver, with a very strong personality. When it was at its best it was almost unbeatable, and above all constant. I learned a lot from fighting with him. As a teammate, it was another story, of course“.