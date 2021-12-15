The streaming platform, which has recently released the broadcast of some of the LaLiga matches starting next season, also continues to bet on sports documentaries. DAZN has released the series Me, pilot. A production of four chapters that will be released every week.

The series features the participation of Valentino rossi, Fabio Quartararo, Marc Márquez, Jorge Lorenzo, Aleix Espargaró, Joan Mir, Maverick Viñales Y Alberto Puig, among others. The first delivery is already available on the platform. Metal souls focuses on one of a rider’s secrets, his motorcycle. “For years, I have ridden many bikes, but his soul has been passing from one to another. As if i had a soul inside“, bill Rossi in the chapter, and Fabio Quartararo comments: “We are a team, but when we are on the track, we are the bike and me. It is the thing that I enjoy the most in my life since I was little“

The second installment, The unorthodox athlete it deals with the physical limit to which this sport leads. “In that sense, I have been one of the brave ones, one of those who was not afraid to express how I felt, since 2008“, he assures Jorge Lorenzo and continues: “When I was afraid, I had those falls in China, Le Mans, or Montmeló, that I hit my head, I even said that I was afraid to ride a motorcycle, but then little by little I got over it. I was the first to admit that. You are once again aware of the risk that this sport has, because sometimes, you don’t see it, because you are very protected or you have a lot of control with the motorcycle and you do it since you are little … But you are not aware that if something goes wrong, or you have bad luck, you can have a physical handicap for life or even lose your life. “

Radical minds, the third installment, highlights the importance of mental health and A life against the clock, in relation to the life cycle of the pilots. Marc Márquez declares: “Normally, we pilots have already very internalized what falls, risk, pain or injuries are. You fall and you want to get on the motorcycle, but there are different occasions or falls in which you fall and you do not feel like getting back on the motorcycle, but you prefer to spend one, two, three days or more. But there you cannot forget that you are a professional pilot. “

The following episodes will premiere on DAZN every Wednesday for the next three weeks.