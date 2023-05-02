It was an intense rivalry between Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo in MotoGP, a confrontation that at times turned into open warfare, even off the track. In short, not only counters between the curbs, but also harsh words and poisonous barbs characterized the competition between the Doctor and Porfuera, two absolute phenomena who in one phase of their career even found themselves sharing the garage. But the much-talked-about “wall”, the enmities from the pitlane and the thrusts in the press conference are now a thing of the past, of an era in which the 9-time world champion and the Palma de Mallorca champion gave everything to impose themselves on the other. Now Vale and Jorge, both “golden pensioners”, are a pair of handlebar veterans, two old friends-enemies who, from the top of their illustrious palmares, can afford to exchange hugs and smiles: in Jerez, precisely on the occasion of the last round of the MotoGP, both Rossi and Lorenzo were present, who were the protagonists of a nostalgic rendezvous.

Memory picture

—

“Little talent per square metre…”. It is with these words that Jorge Lorenzo, who has been particularly active on social media since he left MotoGP, celebrated his meeting with his former arch-rival. A declaration of esteem not only public, but even exhibited in the caption of a post on Instagram that sees them embracing in front of a camera lens. And, above all, happy to meet again in front of the peace pipe. That Jorge and Valentino had buried the hatchet, in reality, is nothing new: after 2015, the rift between the two had gradually recomposed itself, leading the Spaniard and the Italian to exchange explicit declarations of esteem on several occasions . “Lorenzo and I liked each other, we got angry and reconciled… We were a couple of rather ardent lovers. He was the opponent I had the most fun with ”Vale said just a few months ago, talking about his relationship with his former teammate. In 2019, on the occasion of the Majorcan withdrawalthe ace from Tavullia defined Lorenzo as “one of the great riders of the modern era”, an estimate evidently reciprocated by his rival as demonstrated by the same photo taken in Jerez.