Jorge Lorenzo, new challenge: from MotoGP to the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia 2022

New season, new driver: the Q8 Hi Perform teamafter the victory obtained last season, is preparing to hit the track with Jorge Lorenzo. The Spaniard, former pilot star of the MotoGP And 5 times world championship championwill be the Official Driver of the team in Porsche Carrera Cup Italy 2022, the Italian flagship store now in its 16th edition. The championship, after the first official tests scheduled in Monza on April 13, will officially open its doors on the weekend of May 7-8 in Imola at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, and then continue with the subsequent stages of Misano (June 4-5), Mugello (July 16-17), Vallelunga (September 17-18), Franciacorta (1-2 October) e Monza (October 8-9). The Porsche Carrera Cup Italia renews the commitment to sustainability already demonstrated in the previous edition thanks to the ISO 20121 certification, which represents the international standard for the sustainable management of events.

Jorge Lorenzo: new and stimulating phase of my life

“A new and stimulating phase of my life begins – he says Jorge Lorenzo – Thank you very much to the Q8 Hi Perform team for welcoming me and for choosing me as Official Driver: I can’t wait to get involved and prove my worth behind the wheel. We have a strong, close-knit and ambitious team: stage after stage, our goal must always be to grow and win as many races as possible ”. Jorge Lorenzo is not new to the Porsche racing landscape. In fact, he was among the protagonists of the PCCI Esports 2021, the first simracing championship in the world parallel to the real one, which closed its fourth year with exceptional numbers, also attracting the attention of the main national media. “The victory of the last edition showed that we are a team with what it takes to compete and win – he says Gherardo Bisi, marketing director of Q8 – I am a fan of motors and I have always followed the MotoGP and its drivers, a mix of talent, concentration and competitive spirit. Jorge reflects the professional we were looking for and has been on our radar for some time. We chose him convinced that he can reach excellent goals even on four wheels “. The competition will be visible live on TV on SkySport and Cielo channels and via the web on the Carreracupitalia.it website: after the official tests in Monza, racing will be in full swing with the first race in Imola on the weekend of 7-8 May.

