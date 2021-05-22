The Minister of the Interior of Uruguay, Jorge Larrañaga, died this Saturday, at the age of 64, after suffering a heart attack.

One of the first to fire him was President Luis Lacalle Pou. “Jorge Larrañaga passed away. Very hard! I learned to love and respect him. He was affectionate even in the harshness of the battle. We compete, we cooperate, we respect each other. He was in his prime. RIP”, the president wrote on his Twitter.

Larrañaga – nicknamed “El Guapo” – was in Paysandú, the city from which he was a native and in which he had been Mayor between 1990 and 1999. According to sources from the National Party (PN), to which he belonged, the death was due to cardiac arrest.

Jorge Larrañaga passed away. Very hard! I learned to love and respect him. He was loving even in the harshness of battle. We compete, we cooperate, we respect each other. He was in his prime. RIP. pic.twitter.com/4rlRI8FCu4 – Luis Lacalle Pou (@LuisLacallePou) May 22, 2021

Leaders and institutions from all political sectors fired him this Saturday on social networks.

“More ‘handsome’ than ever, fell a gladiator of the Republic. Example of commitment, honesty and courage. Our emotion towards him and his family “the former president tweeted Julio María Sanguinetti (1985-1990, 1995-2000), from the Colorado Party (PC), a member of the current governing coalition.

The Broad Front also expressed itself through Twitter to convey “to their relatives, friends and colleagues” of the PN his “condolences and solidarity in this difficult time”.

After his time as mayor of Paysandú, in 2004 Larrañaga jumped onto the national and international scene as a candidate for the Presidency of Uruguay. Five years later he was a vice candidate in the formula headed by Luis Alberto Lacalle, father of the current President.

He lost to the center-left Frente Amplio coalition, but in the last two presidential elections he was again a pre-candidate, although he did not win the nomination of his force, the National Party.

In 2020 he assumed as interior minister of the government of Lacalle Pou. In his first speech, he assured that his priority was to support the Police in the fight against drug trafficking and that he was going to face a reform of the Uruguayan prison system.

With information from agencies

LM