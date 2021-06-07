Jorge Lanata returned and, of course, their “little soldiers” returned. The segment that emerged in 2020 became classic in Journalism for All (PPT); it is the table where the conductor improvises, jokes and chicanes the central figures of national politics, while continuing to make his acid analysis. The second season came with changes and incorporationss.

In keeping with the speech of his monologue, the toys section this Sunday night began with the image of a bubble on the ceiling with all – well, almost all – the soldiers locked up.

“This is how we are: you see that balloon? We’re back in the bubble, we’re back locked in. We’re in phase 1 now, as we’re talking. So all the little soldiers got locked in the bubble and everything. this green that you see on the table is covid“Lanata illustrated.

“The soldiers will come out of the bubble on Monday …”, said the host of PPT Box and made his criticism on some aspects of the confinements and restrictions. “There is a ridiculous point of closing the weekend and not in the week. Not that covid is contagious only on weekendsthat I know … I don’t understandand. It is the same as when people stop in cars and not pedestrians. What, does the covid drive?“, he prodded.

And then it was time to the presentation of the staff of the year.

Lanata then made a list, now yes, the characters from the second season of “Soldiers”. The first of them was Alberto Fernández, characterized as a … puppet. Literal. A puppet with strings.

“Does he look like a puppet to you? Noooo, no way,” Lanata sneered and continued. “I have a great deal of it because we couldn’t hold him … More independent than ever this season. He has already delivered (Marcela) Losardo. You can’t get (Federico) Basualdo out. He doesn’t know what he wants with the IMF and he still doesn’t have a plan. Meanwhile, he hums to Litto Nebbia and does not rule out his participation in Singing “, he described the President’s figure.

Last year, Alberto Fernández had had another way. A small doll – strictly speaking, two – one in a normal state – moderate – and another punk – with green hair -, for when the president got angry.

The next doll -characterized as last year- was that of the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who maintained the green punk status that he shared with the President: “This year participate in mommy’s chat and he fights for the opening of schools … “, threw Lanata when alluding to the conflict between the Nation and the City over school attendance.

He also followed up with the same Axel Kicillof doll. Lanata presented it like this: “Our golden child, Governor of Buenos Aires, Minister of Economy (sic) Y Cristina’s spoiled (Kirchner)“.

Ginés González García’s turn came with a double irony: first against the former Minister of Health of the Nation and then he joined the journalist Nicolás Wiñazki, a friend of the driver.

“Expelled by the VIP vaccination, today he is on television all day, it is on the network. The other day he was with Nico. It was a seal festival“He joked about Wiñazki’s report to the former official issued last week in Todo Noticias.

The doll of the former Minister of Health did not change its morphology.

When he had to introduce Martín Guzmán, current Minister of Economy of the Nation, he defined it as follows: “Today is the third in the Economy portfolio: There is Kicillof, Basualdo and then him “.

Precisely, the next of the “little soldiers” was Federico Basualdo, undersecretary of Electric Power. “Nobody knows this one, but the last name became famous because he wanted to cut it and it could not be“, Lanata said about the failed attempt to remove him from the government in the framework of the struggle between Christianity and Guzmán’s wing of adjustment.

“Has superpowers. Let’s see if it flies throughout the series of little soldiers. It might fly… have hyper speed. Here he is, superBasualdo, small but yielding, “Lanata laughed at the official protected by Cristina.

The soldier of the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, – “Cafierito”, for Lanata – kept his look: a doll with a façade.

While Máximo Kirchner -en new version– presented him as a pacman “who start to keep everything“.

After joking with the dog dolls Dylan – Alberto’s dog – and his recent puppy Blue (“the presidential dog grandson,” Lanata played), it was Cristina Kirchner’s turn.

“Someone who is and is not, who does not speak and eats Rapanui ice cream, “said Lanata.

And he closed on the vice president: “Screenwriter and director of this second season “.

Last two: Mauricio Macri’s doll watching Netflix (for his recent statements in Mirtha Legrand’s program with Juana Viale) and Horacio Verbitsky’s -one of the vaccinated vip- that “the second dose could not be given“from Sputnik.

Now, with the dolls on the table, the second season began.

DS