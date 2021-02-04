“They are jets, criminals, assume what they are”. No euphemisms, no occasional phrases, no hints. Jorge Lanata responded to the final allegations in the corruption case known as the Route of money K and pointed out in the accountant of Lázaro Báez, Daniel Pérez Gadín, who had accused the journalist of inventing the cause financed by vulture funds and of having traveled to Seychelles as a tourist.

At the beginning of your program in Radio Miter, Lanata referred to the chronicle of the final arguments of the trial published by Clarín, spoke of a story “pathetic” and “outrageous” for the country and he assured that it cannot be erased “even if Comodoro Py were set on fire.”

“Unless they burn Comodoro Py, which I do not rule out, it will be difficult to erase all this. But even when they burn Comodoro Py, there are people who saw what you did. And we are not few, we are a lot,” he remarked.

When she says “you”, Lanata refers to Lázaro and Martín Báez, Pérez Gadín, Fabián Rossi, Federico Elaskar and Leonardo Fariña, whom she named more than once and treated as “jets and criminals.”

Ironically, the driver insisted: “It will be very difficult for everything they did to be erased. Because even if the cause is erased, people know it. And we are going to repeat it. And If I don’t have a radio, I’m going to go to the 15th birthday, to the Bar MitzvahTo say that you are a jet, that Báez is a jet, that they would have to remain in prison. And if they come out, it is by a miracle of nature. “

Lanata uncovered this cause in his program Periodismo Para Todos in 2013 and was one of those pointed out by Báez’s accountant, who -among lamentations- spoke of a conspiracy theory between the owner of the main vulture fund, Paul singer, and the journalist.

“Today it is clear to us why that journalist appeared (for Lanata). It is known that that journalist, to invent the Route of the K money, was financed by Paul Singer at the time when the country refused to pay the funds vultures. Everything begins, not looking for money laundering from Mr. Báez, it begins by trying to involve the former president of the Nation, now vice president, “the accountant attacked.

Then Pérez Gadín added to his erratic argumentation: “This is a typical case of lawfare, initiated by concentrated media (sic), financed by vulture funds, supported by the innumerable and frenzied complaints presented by deputies who make this their profession” shoot.

Lanata replied: “Trying to disguise your eagerness with stupid things like sovereignty of I don’t know what, vulture funds … Stop fucking around. I did not go to the Seychelles for tourism. We stayed one day. If it was tourism, it was premature ejaculation tourism. We went to find the mother company of that story. ”

Unlike causes like Future dollar o Pact with Iran, the journalist considers that the Route of Money K is “incontestable”. And he described: “Everyone saw the people in La Rosadita counting money on television. They were not actors. They were Lazaro Báez’s son, Pérez Gadín, Rossi. We saw this happen. There was Fariña, who first said what he said and then said On the contrary. There was Elaskar, who at his house told me how all La Rosadita’s maneuvers were. How do you erase this? “

The day before, the defendants had offered final arguments at the hearing of the Oral Court in Federal Criminal 4, between laments, conspiracy theories and the law of the “every man for himself”. Thus, Martín Báez, the businessman’s son, said that they “destroyed his life” in an 80-second plea, Fabián Rossi pointed out that the scandal earned him his divorce from Ileana Calabró and businessman Carlos Molinari was bankrupt, among other reactions.

The verdict would be known next week. The prosecution claimed 12 years in prison for Lázaro Báez – detained since June 2016-. For their children too: 9 for Martín, 5 years for Leandro and 4 and a half years in prison for Melina and Luciana. His defense demanded absolution.

The representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office also requested penalties for Pérez Gadín (8 years), the lawyer Jorge Chueco (8 years), Fariña (5 years) and the financier Federico Elaskar (4 and a half years in prison).

The complaints of the Anticorruption Office, the AFIP and the Financial Information Unit also requested effective prison sentences.